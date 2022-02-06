Former Forfar market garden site sold by council for more than 40 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Forfar market garden site sold by council for more than 40 new homes

By Graham Brown
February 6 2022, 9.05am
The site at Lour Road, Forfar has been sold by Angus Council. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council has landed a six-figure windfall for a former Forfar market garden developers want to turn into affordable housing.

The land at Lour Road stretches to 3.5 acres.

And the deal brings to an end a nine-year effort to get rid of it.

The site sits adjacent to Beech Hill House care home and Forfar Day Care Centre.

It is also beside Trust Housing’s Beech Hill Court retirement housing complex.

The site was previously a market garden.

But it is now heavily overgrown. A two-storey house there has long been boarded up.

Surplus to requirements

The site was originally declared surplus to Angus Council requirements in 2013.

In January 2017, an offer of £380,000 was accepted by the council from a company called Axil Estates.

However, the deal was dependent on planning permission being granted.

Axil Estates backed out later that year after difficulties arose around the planned use.

But after the planning issues were resolved, the council put the site back on the market

Five offers came in for the chunk of land.

Angus policy committee councillors have now agreed to accept the highest bid.

The sale was signed off in private and the council has not disclosed how much they got.

Edinburgh-based Cullross Ltd plan to develop 41 affordable properties for a housing association.

A planning application for the proposed development has not yet been submitted.

