Former Forfar market garden site sold by council for more than 40 new homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council has landed a six-figure windfall for a former Forfar market garden developers want to turn into affordable housing.

The land at Lour Road stretches to 3.5 acres.

And the deal brings to an end a nine-year effort to get rid of it.

The site sits adjacent to Beech Hill House care home and Forfar Day Care Centre.

It is also beside Trust Housing’s Beech Hill Court retirement housing complex.

The site was previously a market garden.

But it is now heavily overgrown. A two-storey house there has long been boarded up.

Surplus to requirements

The site was originally declared surplus to Angus Council requirements in 2013.

In January 2017, an offer of £380,000 was accepted by the council from a company called Axil Estates.

However, the deal was dependent on planning permission being granted.

Axil Estates backed out later that year after difficulties arose around the planned use.

But after the planning issues were resolved, the council put the site back on the market

Five offers came in for the chunk of land.

Angus policy committee councillors have now agreed to accept the highest bid.

The sale was signed off in private and the council has not disclosed how much they got.

Edinburgh-based Cullross Ltd plan to develop 41 affordable properties for a housing association.

A planning application for the proposed development has not yet been submitted.