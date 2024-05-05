Invitation to ‘get naked in nature’ at Fife beach fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invitation to ‘get naked in nature’ at Fife beach fundraiser

More than 100 people have signed up for the noody dook.

By Stephen Eighteen
Aberdour's Silver Sands
The fundraiser takes place on Aberdour's Silver Sands beach. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

An open invitation has gone out for a naked swim at a Fife beach.

The noody dook takes place in Aberdour on Sunday, May 12.

More than 100 people have signed up for the mass skinny dip at Silver Sands beach.

Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club is again organising the adults-only fundraiser after 130 people took part in its first noody dook last year.

More than £3,000 was raised for good causes in the April 2023 event.

Nakedness encouraged in Aberdour Sands fundraiser

Once again, there is no obligation to be naked but it is encouraged.

The organiser says: “Noody dook is a unique and rare opportunity to get naked in nature.

“However, you do you: feel free to wear shoes, swim gloves a weird and wonderful wig, face paint – whatever works for you.”

The event runs from 6am to 8am.

Participants are asked not to bring spectators along to the event.

The dip will be preceded by a (clothed) warm-up yoga session on the beach, and the dookers will be serenaded by a piper.

Fife noody dook ‘a celebration of our life’

Carnegie Rotary Club calls the event “a fundraiser, a personal challenge, a celebration of life, of our own bodies, of nature.”

It adds: “This event is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

Most of the £15 fee will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to help fund its chosen causes.

These include eradicating polio, supporting victims of the war in Ukraine and helping local disadvantaged people.

If you are interested in helping out, contact the Carnegie Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available on Event Brite.

Conversation