Invitation to ‘get naked in nature’ at Fife beach fundraiser

An open invitation has gone out for a naked swim at a Fife beach.

The noody dook takes place in Aberdour on Sunday, May 12.

More than 100 people have signed up for the mass skinny dip at Silver Sands beach.

Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club is again organising the adults-only fundraiser after 130 people took part in its first noody dook last year.

More than £3,000 was raised for good causes in the April 2023 event.

Nakedness encouraged in Aberdour Sands fundraiser

Once again, there is no obligation to be naked but it is encouraged.

The organiser says: “Noody dook is a unique and rare opportunity to get naked in nature.

“However, you do you: feel free to wear shoes, swim gloves a weird and wonderful wig, face paint – whatever works for you.”

The event runs from 6am to 8am.

Participants are asked not to bring spectators along to the event.

The dip will be preceded by a (clothed) warm-up yoga session on the beach, and the dookers will be serenaded by a piper.

Fife noody dook ‘a celebration of our life’

Carnegie Rotary Club calls the event “a fundraiser, a personal challenge, a celebration of life, of our own bodies, of nature.”

It adds: “This event is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

Most of the £15 fee will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to help fund its chosen causes.

These include eradicating polio, supporting victims of the war in Ukraine and helping local disadvantaged people.

If you are interested in helping out, contact the Carnegie Rotary Club’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available on Event Brite.