Stranded kayaker rescued from the Tay by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

A full scale rescue mission was launched on the River Tay on Friday night to go to the aid of a stricken kayaker.

The alarm was raised just after 8pm after the kayaker was reported missing on the Tay between Newburgh and Balmerino.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched along with coastguard teams from Dundee and Angus, Scottish Ambulance Service as well as a coastguard rescue helicopter.

The kayaker was eventually spotted stuck in shallow water and taken to safety by the crew of the inshore lifeboat.

Kayaker stuck due to falling tides

A spokesperson for Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “At 8.15pm on Friday night both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched in response to reports of a missing kayaker.

“The kayaker had been paddling between Newburgh to Balmerino and had been due back around 6.30pm.

“HM Coastguard – Angus & Dundee teams, Scottish Ambulance Service and Helicopter 199 from Prestwick were also tasked.”

The spokesperson added: “A search was undertaken with the kayaker spotted shortly after having become stuck due to falling tides.

“Our inshore lifeboat was able to navigate the shallower water with the kayaker and kayak taken to coastguard teams at Balmerino in our inshore lifeboat.

“Luckily for this kayaker this ended well.”

The spokesperson warned: “Please remember how changeable our waters are, be aware of tide times, currents and always let someone know where you intend going and take a mobile phone with you.”

He said that a kayak training exercise held last week was invaluable to the lifeboat crews during Friday night’s rescue.