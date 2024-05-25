Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games

Blackford Highland Games kicked off the 2024 season in style.

The annual gathering is the first on the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association calendar.

The crowds enjoyed Highland dancing competitions and heavyweight events, as well as pipe bands and a host of family entertainment.

This year’s Blackford Highland Games chieftain was Archie Stirling, Laird of Keir.

The Scottish theatrical producer is a former officer in the Scots Guards, who was married to the late Dame Diana Rigg. His uncle Colonel Sir David Stirling founded the SAS and his daughter Rachael Stirling is a well-known actress in her own right.

The games park in Blackford is on Keir and Cawdor Estates land.

Here is a selection of pictures from the day from our photographer, Kenny Smith.