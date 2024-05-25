Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Blackford Highland Games

All roads led to Blackford on Saturday for the first gathering on the Highland Games calendar for 2024

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band entertain the crowds. All images: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & Jamie Ross

Blackford Highland Games kicked off the 2024 season in style.

The annual gathering is the first on the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association calendar.

The crowds enjoyed Highland dancing competitions and heavyweight events, as well as pipe bands and a host of family entertainment.

This year’s Blackford Highland Games chieftain was Archie Stirling, Laird of Keir.

The Scottish theatrical producer is a former officer in the Scots Guards, who was married to the late Dame Diana Rigg. His uncle Colonel Sir David Stirling founded the SAS and his daughter Rachael Stirling is a well-known actress in her own right.

The games park in Blackford is on Keir and Cawdor Estates land.

Here is a selection of pictures from the day from our photographer, Kenny Smith.

Runners make their way round the track.
Highland dancers on stage.
Participants in the long jump.
Blairgowrie and Rattray Pipe Band entertain the crowds.
Runners make their way round the track.
The Chieftain and the Highland Games Archie Stirling and the Highland Games committee makes its way onto the games ground.
Cyclists race round the track during the games.
Cyclists race round the track during the games.
The Heavies participate in the shot putt.
The Heavies participate in the shot putt.
The prizewinners in the junior solo Piping are William muirhead, Arran Green, Judge Roddy MacLeod MBE former director of the piping centre, Callan Erskine and Arthur MacKay.
Cyclists take shelter from the sun during a break in the racing.
Daniel Paxton crosses the line first in the early heats of the 100m handicap sprint.
Cyclists race round the track during the games.
Auchterarder Primary school lead the way in the Primary Schools Relay race.
Auchterarder Primary school lead the way in the Primary Schools Relay race.
Auchterarder Primary school lead the way in the Primary Schools Relay race.
Highland dancers performing for the judges.
Highland dancers performing for the judges.
Bruce Robb junior heavyweight champion from Dunfermline with his trophy following the presentation from the Chieftain, Archie Stirling.
The chieftain of the games Archie Stirling addresses the crowd.
The Chieftain Archie Stirling and the rest of the committee members ahead of the games.
The Winning Primary school, Auchterarder Primary with the silver salver and their medals presented by the chieftain of the games Archie Stirling and Games President Stuart Laing.
Junior Piping Champion (March) Callan Erskine receives his medal and trophy from Piping Judge Roddy MacLeod MBE former director of the piping centre.
Junior Piping Champion Arran Green receives his medal and trophy from Piping Judge Roddy MacLeod MBE former director of the piping centre.
John Fleming crosses the line in 1st place in the handicap 100m sprint final.
Cyclists race round the track during the games.
Cyclists race round the track during the games.
The Heavies participate in the shot putt.
Participants in the long jump.

