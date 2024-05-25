Kirkcaldy street closed as man on hotel roof seen throwing slates at people below

A Kirkcaldy street has been sealed by police due to a male on a roof throwing slates at people down below.

The incident at the Windsor Hotel in Victoria Road, began at 6.30pm.

Video footage at the scene shows the man on the hotel roof throwing slates and shouting.

Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We got a call at 6.30pm about a male on the roof of the Windsor Hotel in Victoria Street.

“We were asked to attend to help police remove the man from the roof.

“We have two appliances at the scene, including a height appliance.

“We remain at the scene along with Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland and SFRS have both sealed off the area.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

