Home News Courts

Motorist left biker with ‘life-changing injuries’ in Dundee roundabout crash

Jack Walker, from Aberdeenshire, admitted carelessly knocking his victim off a motorcycle at a roundabout in Dundee last year.

By Ross Gardiner
Jack Walker
Jack Walker leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A motorist who left a biker in Dundee with “life-threatening” and “life-changing” injuries after a crash at a roundabout must compensate his victim.

Jack Walker failed to maintain proper lane discipline while navigating a city roundabout on April 20 last year.

The 24-year-old, from Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle.

At a previous court hearing, Walker admitted causing serious injury by driving carelessly.

He returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced and was handed a direct alternative to imprisonment.

Roundabout smash

Walker pled guilty to driving without due care or attention or consideration for other people using the road.

On the A90 in Dundee at the roundabout with William Fitzgerald Way, he admitted attempting to perform a right turn while in the wrong lane.

He struck the motorcycle as he did so, causing the biker to come off his vehicle.

Walker admitted his manoeuvre caused both vehicles to suffer damage and the biker to suffer serious injuries.

Banned from driving

Sentencing had been deferred for Walker to meet with social workers.

Following the completion background reports, he returned to the dock.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith imposed a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff labelled the biker’s injuries as “serious,” “life-changing” and “life-threatening.”

Walker will be under supervision for a year and was banned from driving for 12 months.

He must complete 120 hours of unpaid work in a year and a compensation order was also made.

Walker must pay the victim £1,000 in ten monthly instalments of £100.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

Jack Walker leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
