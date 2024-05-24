Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop

Police watched as a half-kilo block of cocaine was passed through David Notman's car sunroof.

By Michael McQuaid
Cocaine on a black background
Police seized £190k of cocaine in the operation. Image: Shutterstock.

A Dunfermline man was caught in a police operation that resulted in cocaine worth £190,000 being seized.

Officers watched a bag being handed through the open sunroof of David Notman’s car before he drove off.

It contained half a kilo of cocaine with an estimated value of £20,000.

They then recovered more drugs from his supplier’s home.

Notman, 33, of Black Loch Place, Dunfermline, appeared at Hamiton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Lanarkshire, on April 19 last year.

With him in the dock was Stephen Gaffney, 40, of Blantyre.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at his then-home in the town on the same date.

Fife man’s car stopped

Scott O’Connor, prosecuting, said police officers received intelligence Gaffney had drugs and might be involved in a deal.

He told the court: “They went to the area about 3pm and saw a Volkswagen Golf. Notman was the driver.

“At this time Gaffney was walking towards the Golf with a supermarket carrier bag.

“He stopped and passed the bag through the open sunroof of the vehicle and the accused Notman drove away immediately.

“A decision was made to stop the vehicle for a search and Notman was detained.

“Officers recovered a block of white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

“It weighed 500g and had a value of approximately £20,000.”

Drugs found behind wardrobe

Police then got a search warrant for the house in Blantyre, where they were met by Gaffney’s grandmother.

Three taped blocks of cocaine, each weighing around 1kg and bearing a clown logo, were found in a suitcase behind a wardrobe in a bedroom.

Mr O’Connor said the total estimated value of these was £170,000.

He added the values of blocks varied due to differing levels of purity.

Notman’s lawyer said he has a “relatively short” list of previous convictions but went on: “He understands that custody will be uppermost in the court’s mind.”

Sheriff Liam Murphy told the accused: “Given the nature of the offence, the custody threshold has clearly been passed.

“Neither of you has served a custodial sentence before so I require background reports and electronic tagging assessments before deciding what the appropriate sentences should be.”

The case was adjourned until next month and both men had their bail continued.

