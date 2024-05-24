Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop

A Dunfermline man was caught in a police operation that resulted in cocaine worth £190,000 being seized.

Officers watched a bag being handed through the open sunroof of David Notman’s car before he drove off.

It contained half a kilo of cocaine with an estimated value of £20,000.

They then recovered more drugs from his supplier’s home.

Notman, 33, of Black Loch Place, Dunfermline, appeared at Hamiton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Glasgow Road, Blantyre, Lanarkshire, on April 19 last year.

With him in the dock was Stephen Gaffney, 40, of Blantyre.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at his then-home in the town on the same date.

Fife man’s car stopped

Scott O’Connor, prosecuting, said police officers received intelligence Gaffney had drugs and might be involved in a deal.

He told the court: “They went to the area about 3pm and saw a Volkswagen Golf. Notman was the driver.

“At this time Gaffney was walking towards the Golf with a supermarket carrier bag.

“He stopped and passed the bag through the open sunroof of the vehicle and the accused Notman drove away immediately.

“A decision was made to stop the vehicle for a search and Notman was detained.

“Officers recovered a block of white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

“It weighed 500g and had a value of approximately £20,000.”

Drugs found behind wardrobe

Police then got a search warrant for the house in Blantyre, where they were met by Gaffney’s grandmother.

Three taped blocks of cocaine, each weighing around 1kg and bearing a clown logo, were found in a suitcase behind a wardrobe in a bedroom.

Mr O’Connor said the total estimated value of these was £170,000.

He added the values of blocks varied due to differing levels of purity.

Notman’s lawyer said he has a “relatively short” list of previous convictions but went on: “He understands that custody will be uppermost in the court’s mind.”

Sheriff Liam Murphy told the accused: “Given the nature of the offence, the custody threshold has clearly been passed.

“Neither of you has served a custodial sentence before so I require background reports and electronic tagging assessments before deciding what the appropriate sentences should be.”

The case was adjourned until next month and both men had their bail continued.

