Fife Clan coach vows to try even harder after winning top rugby award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Clan coach vows to try even harder after winning top rugby award

James Moncur told us he is keen to keep the Fife Clan growing off the back of his award.

By Gary Heatley
Members of Fife Clan line up before a match in Kilmarnock
Fife Clan ahead of a game in Kilmarnock.

James Moncur has won the 2023-24 Spirit of Rugby Community Hero award for his work with the Fife Clan unified rugby team.

The award, sponsored by Breadalbane Finance, was announced at the Scottish Rugby Writers’ Dinner in Glasgow.

Due to a mix-up, Mr Moncur was not there in person to pick it up, but it is to be handed to him soon.

He told us he is pleased to see unified rugby being recognised.

“It’s great that unified rugby is starting to get the recognition it deserves in Scotland and this award will keep that going,” said Mr Moncur, who puts in many hours of work with Fife Clan.

“I am a very small cog in a pretty large wheel. There are loads of very good folk doing some astonishing work in unified rugby across the country with far larger groups of players than the Fife Clan, but we do our bit and we are proud of that.

“I couldn’t coach without the help of my very able assistant, Cal Leydon, while we get great support from the players’ parents and carers and the enablers and senior players who give up their time to help in matches.

“Our host club, Howe of Fife, have also been excellent.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club pavilion in Cupar
Cupar outfit Howe of Fife Rugby Club helps to support Fife Clan.

“The award came as a huge surprise as, because of a mix-up, I wasn’t actually told about it.

“I only found out after the dinner when folk started congratulating me and I had no idea what they were talking about – but it was a nice surprise.”

Plans to ‘expand the Fife Clan’

Mr Moncur, who is from Newton of Falkland, is keen to keep Fife Clan, based in Cupar, growing off the back of this award.

“My next goal is to expand the Fife Clan and attract some new players,” he said.

“Our central pillar is based on the fact that these lads and lasses have spent their lives being told what they can’t do.

“We’re not interested in that, we only focus on what they can do and strive to maximise their potential as individuals.

“To play for us all a player needs to be able to do is hold a rugby ball and propel themselves forward under their own steam at whatever speed they like.

“We’ll take care of the rest and the Fife Clan really is a great thing to be a part of.”

More from Fife

Perry Gallo on his Yamaha motorbike.
Windygates man has motorbike stolen while working porter shift at Victoria Hospital
Cocaine on a black background
Dunfermline man caught in £190k police cocaine swoop
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Leven world record-breaking dip-a-thon attempt postponed after 'immense response'
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after serious assault
Man, 24, charged over 'serious assault' in Inverkeithing
The funeral cortege for Gareth Hempseed was followed by more than 300 motorbikes from his local bike club Hub 71, in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hundreds of bikers pay funeral tribute to Dunfermline man, 20, who died in car…
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Council officers are recommending refusal of a development at Hayfield Industrial Estate, Kirkcaldy Picture shows; Hayfield Industrial Estate. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Google Date; 23/05/2024
Councillors urged to turn down £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development to protect town centre
The red heart on Kirkcaldy Esplanade.
Boy, 13, charged with weapon possession after police called to Kirkcaldy business
Stephen Davis died after a crash on Cowdenbeath's High Street.
Hit-and-run killer was driving stolen Audi when he struck much-loved Fife man
fly-tipping in Lochgelly, Fife
Fife free bulky uplift scheme fails to reduce fly-tipping
Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife's police chief. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife police officers left with broken wrist and 'significant' facial injuries after 70 attacks…
3

Conversation