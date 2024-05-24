St Johnstone double-winner Callum Booth leaves Perth with ‘amazing memories’

St Johnstone double-winner, Callum Booth, will take away two medals and “amazing memories” from his time in Perth.

The McDiarmid Park Club have confirmed that the left-back won’t be offered a new contract now that his current deal has run out.

He had been on loan with Spartans for the last few months.

Booth – like Chris Kane, who has also moved on – started both 2021 cup finals and his double-tackle in the build-up to Shaun Rooney’s winner against Hibs in the Scottish Cup is part of St Johnstone folklore.

The former Dundee United and Partick Thistle defender, who played 79 times after being signed by Tommy Wright in 2019, told Saints TV: “My appearances probably don’t reflect the time I was at the club.

“I had a few unhappier times being injured and that part of it wasn’t great, but it was still amazing times for me.

“I have some really amazing memories – probably the best I’ve ever had in football, without doubt winning the two cups and the European games.

“I was actually watching the Galatasaray highlights with my little boy the other day.

“We had a good team, don’t get me wrong. But even now you think: ‘How did we manage to do that?’

“Everything just seemed to click into place those last few months.

“So many players better than me have played in Scotland for years and not won a cup, never mind two.

“It was such an amazing achievement that will be remembered for years to come – and rightly so.”

‘Pinch yourself’

On the two tackles that will forever be talked about by Saints fans, Booth added: “I’m not the quickest but I usually get my timing right with slide tackles!

“Big Rooney popped up like he always did that season to score. I get so happy when I think about it.

“You need still need to pinch yourself sometimes when you think you’ve won the double.

“The fans were always good with me. I have only good things to say about the club.”