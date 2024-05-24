Montrose driving instructor ‘cancels retirement’ due to car dispute with Arnold Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose driving instructor ‘cancels retirement’ due to car dispute with Arnold Clark

Brian Thomson, 70, is still waiting for his car after handing it in for repair in April 2023.

By James Simpson
Brian Thomson has been running a driving school in Montrose.
Brian Thomson has been running a driving school in Montrose. Image: Brian Thomson

A Montrose driving instructor has “cancelled his retirement” due to a dispute with Arnold Clark.

Brian Thomson has been without his dual-control Hyundai i30 for more than a year after an exhaust warning sensor appeared.

In April 2023 the 70-year-old took the vehicle to the Kingsway East branch to be checked as the issue was covered under his five-year warranty.

Brian’s vehicle remains at the branch to this day.

Since the dispute began he has been provided with two courtesy cars and forked out £4,000 to rent a dual-control car to continue lessons.

Arnold Clark dispute began in April 2023

“Honestly I feel like JK Rowling telling this story because it goes on and on,” he told The Courier.

“There was an issue with the electrical cables which required wiring loom and they had to order a part.

“This took roughly 12 to 16 weeks to arrive and when it arrived it was the wrong part.

“Fast-forward to December 13, 2023, the right part arrived and the issue was fixed.

“Due to the delays I requested an MOT as a goodwill gesture.”

As part of the checks it was discovered the turbo had seized on the vehicle, which had largely sat stationary at the dealership.

He added: “Obviously by this time the warranty has now elapsed.

Arnold Clark are trying to get Hyundai to pay for the turbo, which was going to cost £2,000.

“There was a back-and-forth between the companies trying to get an answer.

“I have joked, ‘Will I see the end of this saga?’.”

Montrose driving instructor ‘had planned to retire’

Brian, who has run LSL Driving School for more than 20 years, has held off retiring after purchasing a new learner car due to the vehicle issues.

He added: “I owned the Hyundai outright and had planned to retire.

“It did impact on my driving instructing duties so I bought a new learner vehicle.

“It cost me £4,000 to rent a temporary learner car but, given the uncertainty over my own car, I had to buy a new one.

“The strange thing in all this is the service staff at Arnold Clark were tremendous but the situation has been a nightmare.”

‘Longer to resolve than we would have liked’

Arnold Clark apologised for the delays Mr Thomson has faced.

A spokeswoman told The Courier: “Arnold Clark would like to thank Mr Thomson for his patience in this matter.

“Our priority is always on providing outstanding customer service.

“However, on this occasion the exceptional circumstance was outwith our control and has taken longer to resolve than we would have liked.

“Our customer service team has been working closely with Hyundai and we are pleased to confirm that the issue has now been resolved.”

Hyundai has also been approached for comment.

