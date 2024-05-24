V&A Dundee welcomes its two millionth visitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A Dundee welcomes its two millionth visitor

Jenny Gaskell, from Ayrshire, came through the doors of the museum just before 4.30pm on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
Two millionth visitor Jenny Gaskell with museum director Leonie Bell and councillor Steven Rom. Image: V&A Dundee.
Two millionth visitor Jenny Gaskell with museum director Leonie Bell and councillor Steven Rom. Image: V&A Dundee.

V&A Dundee has welcomed its two millionth visitor less than six years after it first opened.

Ayrshire woman Jenny Gaskell came through the doors of the museum just before 4.30pm on Thursday, while visiting the city with her family.

To mark the occasion, Jenny was met by museum director Leonie Bell and councillor Steven Rome, who surprised her with a special gift bag.

This included a collection of Scottish designed products from the shop at V&A Dundee, a £100 Dundee Loves Local gift card and tickets to the Kimono exhibition.

The V&A celebrates the two millionth visitor milestone. Image: V&A Dundee.

Millions generated for local economy

The museum opened in September 2018 and welcomed its one millionth visitor in February 2020, shortly before the Covid pandemic hit.

An independent report commissioned for the museum’s fifth birthday last September found that it had generated £304m for the Scottish economy – including £109m for Dundee

And around 500,000 people came to the city for the first time as part of trips to V&A Dundee.

Model Sally Pritchett wearing an antique kimono at V&A Dundee ahead of the opening of the new exhibition Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk.
Model Sally Pritchett wearing an antique kimono at V&A Dundee ahead of the opening of the new exhibition. Image: Laura Prieto Martin.

Speaking on the visitor milestone, Leonie Bell said: “We are so happy to be welcoming the two millionth visitor to V&A Dundee.

“In less than six years V&A Dundee has grown to be an everyday part of its city, as well as a place for people to visit from near and far.

“We would like to thank everyone that visits and supports us, and we look forward to welcoming lots more visitors over summer. ”

The September 2018 opening was celebrated in spectacular style. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander added: “This is yet another significant achievement for V&A Dundee and our city.

“The museum continues to attract visitors through an imaginative programme of displays and activities.

“V&A Dundee creates positive opportunities for the people of the city and provides an important contribution to the economy.”

The two millionth visitor milestone comes shortly after the opening of this year’s exhibition, Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk.

