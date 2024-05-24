V&A Dundee welcomes its two millionth visitor

V&A Dundee has welcomed its two millionth visitor less than six years after it first opened.

Ayrshire woman Jenny Gaskell came through the doors of the museum just before 4.30pm on Thursday, while visiting the city with her family.

To mark the occasion, Jenny was met by museum director Leonie Bell and councillor Steven Rome, who surprised her with a special gift bag.

This included a collection of Scottish designed products from the shop at V&A Dundee, a £100 Dundee Loves Local gift card and tickets to the Kimono exhibition.

Millions generated for local economy

The museum opened in September 2018 and welcomed its one millionth visitor in February 2020, shortly before the Covid pandemic hit.

An independent report commissioned for the museum’s fifth birthday last September found that it had generated £304m for the Scottish economy – including £109m for Dundee

And around 500,000 people came to the city for the first time as part of trips to V&A Dundee.

Speaking on the visitor milestone, Leonie Bell said: “We are so happy to be welcoming the two millionth visitor to V&A Dundee.

“In less than six years V&A Dundee has grown to be an everyday part of its city, as well as a place for people to visit from near and far.

“We would like to thank everyone that visits and supports us, and we look forward to welcoming lots more visitors over summer. ”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander added: “This is yet another significant achievement for V&A Dundee and our city.

“The museum continues to attract visitors through an imaginative programme of displays and activities.

“V&A Dundee creates positive opportunities for the people of the city and provides an important contribution to the economy.”

The two millionth visitor milestone comes shortly after the opening of this year’s exhibition, Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk.