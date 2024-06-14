St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level

The 16-year-old broke into the first team in 2023 and aims for more game-time in 2024.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak, put down solid foundations for a long career in football by making his Premiership breakthrough at just 16-years-old last season.

And now the Perthshire boy intends to take it to the next level in his first full campaign with the McDiarmid Park club.

Previous Saints manager, Steven MacLean, couldn’t use Franczak in the League Cup group games last year because he hadn’t turned 16.

After his birthday, coming on as a substitute at Easter Road in September made him Saints’ youngest ever player and the Aberfeldy midfielder went on to appear nine times for the first team.

Franczak has no intention of resting on his laurels and aims to earn himself even more game-time this time around.

Fran Franczak prepares to make his St Johnstone debut.
Fran Franczak prepares to make his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

“It was a very good first season for me,” he said. “Getting into the first team and proving in the games that I’m good enough to play there.

“Around Christmas-time, especially, was very good.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence to get on the ball and show what I can do.

“Next season I want to play regularly and get as many minutes as I can.

“It’s important that the team shows how good we are in the League Cup and get through the group this time.

“If we do that then we can do it in the league as well.”

Poland trip

Franczak was one of the fittest members of the Saints squad last season and that isn’t likely to change in 2024/25.

“I had a good holiday,” he told Saints TV. “We saw my granny in Poland for a week.

“I’m looking forward to getting back now.

“I’ve been doing a lot of running and gym sessions while we’ve been off.

“I’ve done some more football and fitness stuff with my brother (Filipe, also with Saints), so it should have set me up well.”

Conversation