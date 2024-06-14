St Johnstone star Fran Franczak ready to take Perth career to next level

Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak, put down solid foundations for a long career in football by making his Premiership breakthrough at just 16-years-old last season.

And now the Perthshire boy intends to take it to the next level in his first full campaign with the McDiarmid Park club.

Previous Saints manager, Steven MacLean, couldn’t use Franczak in the League Cup group games last year because he hadn’t turned 16.

After his birthday, coming on as a substitute at Easter Road in September made him Saints’ youngest ever player and the Aberfeldy midfielder went on to appear nine times for the first team.

Franczak has no intention of resting on his laurels and aims to earn himself even more game-time this time around.

“It was a very good first season for me,” he said. “Getting into the first team and proving in the games that I’m good enough to play there.

“Around Christmas-time, especially, was very good.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence to get on the ball and show what I can do.

“Next season I want to play regularly and get as many minutes as I can.

“It’s important that the team shows how good we are in the League Cup and get through the group this time.

“If we do that then we can do it in the league as well.”

Poland trip

Franczak was one of the fittest members of the Saints squad last season and that isn’t likely to change in 2024/25.

“I had a good holiday,” he told Saints TV. “We saw my granny in Poland for a week.

“I’m looking forward to getting back now.

“I’ve been doing a lot of running and gym sessions while we’ve been off.

“I’ve done some more football and fitness stuff with my brother (Filipe, also with Saints), so it should have set me up well.”