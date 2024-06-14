Dundee nightclub shutting to ‘make way for brand new concept’

A Dundee nightclub is shutting to “make way for a brand new concept”.

Underground on South Tay Street will have its final day on June 22.

A message on the venue’s social media and website has teased a “new concept” coming soon.

The post said: “The end of the line (for now).

“Underground is closing its doors to make way for a brand-new concept coming soon.

“Our last night will be Saturday June 22, so please join us between now and then so we can all go out with a bang!

“Thanks for the memories, and stay tuned for more updates on what comes next.”

Underground is owned by the Scotsman Group which also runs restaurants in St Andrews and Broughty Ferry.

The Courier has approached Underground and the Scotsman Group for comment.

It comes after the former Liquid nightclub in Dundee – which has planning permission to become student accommodation – was put up for sale for £2.5 million in May.

Meanwhile, plans to demolish the old Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street to make way for affordable housing have been withdrawn.

