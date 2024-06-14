Dundee nightclub shutting to ‘make way for brand new concept’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee nightclub shutting to ‘make way for brand new concept’

Underground on South Tay Street will have its final day on June 22. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Underground on South Tay Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Underground on South Tay Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee nightclub is shutting to “make way for a brand new concept”.

Underground on South Tay Street will have its final day on June 22.

A message on the venue’s social media and website has teased a “new concept” coming soon.

The post said: “The end of the line (for now).

“Underground is closing its doors to make way for a brand-new concept coming soon.

Underground nightclub in Dundee closing as customers urged to ‘stay tuned’

“Our last night will be Saturday June 22, so please join us between now and then so we can all go out with a bang!

“Thanks for the memories, and stay tuned for more updates on what comes next.”

Underground is owned by the Scotsman Group which also runs restaurants in St Andrews and Broughty Ferry.

The Courier has approached Underground and the Scotsman Group for comment.

It comes after the former Liquid nightclub in Dundee – which has planning permission to become student accommodation – was put up for sale for £2.5 million in May.

Meanwhile, plans to demolish the old Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street to make way for affordable housing have been withdrawn.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

