First look at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone as Scotland gears up for tournament opener

The final touches are being put to Dundee’s largest Euro 2024 fan zone as Riverside Park prepares to welcome the Tartan Army in their thousands.

The tournament gets underway in Munich tonight as Scotland take on the hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena.

It’s the first of three group matches the Scottish national side will play, with games against Switzerland and Hungary coming up next week.

And all three matches are being shown on a giant 48 square metre screen at the city’s largest fan park.

Kicking off the festivities tonight is Dundee’s own popstar Be Charlotte, who is lined up to perform before Scotland take on Germany at 8pm.

Gates open at 3pm, with the park remaining open until 10.30pm.

But those heading along may want to take a brolly, with the forecast suggesting some wet conditions.

As well as the musical entertainment, families at the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

This includes activities from one of the UK’s leading footballing entertainers, Pitch Parade.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing will also perform ahead Scotland’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

And Kirkcaldy’s Steve McCrorie, who won The Voice UK in 2015, will entertain fans before the potential crunch match against Hungary on Sunday June 23.

The Dundee fan zone is a ticketed event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Dundee Fan Park website.