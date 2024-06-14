First look at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone as Scotland gears up for tournament opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Dundee Euro 2024 fan zone as Scotland gears up for tournament opener

The Tartan Army are expected to come out in force to watch Scotland take on Germany.

By Laura Devlin
Events team members Kris Stuart and Lucy Hay at the fan park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Events team members Kris Stuart and Lucy Hay at the fan park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The final touches are being put to Dundee’s largest Euro 2024 fan zone as Riverside Park prepares to welcome the Tartan Army in their thousands.

The tournament gets underway in Munich tonight as Scotland take on the hosts Germany at the Allianz Arena.

It’s the first of three group matches the Scottish national side will play, with games against Switzerland and Hungary coming up next week.

And all three matches are being shown on a giant 48 square metre screen at the city’s largest fan park.

The big screen being set up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The VIP entrance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kicking off the festivities tonight is Dundee’s own popstar Be Charlotte, who is lined up to perform before Scotland take on Germany at 8pm.

Gates open at 3pm, with the park remaining open until 10.30pm.

But those heading along may want to take a brolly, with the forecast suggesting some wet conditions.

Dundee’s green energy keeping the beers cold ahead of the big match. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

As well as the musical entertainment, families at the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

This includes activities from one of the UK’s leading footballing entertainers, Pitch Parade.

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on the fan zone over the next 10 days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
There will be fun for all the family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee DJ Hannah Laing will also perform ahead Scotland’s match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

And Kirkcaldy’s Steve McCrorie, who won The Voice UK in 2015, will entertain fans before the potential crunch match against Hungary on Sunday June 23.

The Dundee fan zone is a ticketed event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Dundee Fan Park website.

The fan zone is located at Riverside Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kris and Lucy having fun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

