Dundee United owner reveals ‘discussions’ with potential investors as shareholders asked to green light £5m debt conversion plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United owner reveals ‘discussions’ with potential investors as shareholders asked to green light £5m debt conversion plan

Ogren has asked Tangerines shareholders to okay the creation of new shares.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

Dundee United have held “discussions” with potential investors, owner Mark Ogren has confirmed.

However, the American businessman is adamant NO formal deal has been struck regarding interested parties purchasing a stake in the Tannadice outfit.

Ogren confirmed the talks as part of a share issue proposal sent to shareholders this week.

That will see 1,320,000 ordinary shares created at 10p apiece, aiming “to reduce the overall debt of the company” and “attract and maximise potential future outside investment opportunities”.

Around £5 million of debt could be converted by the plan, while diluting Ogren’s 85% stake in the club.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Around £12 million was owed to creditors (largely Ogren) in the accounts for the year ending June 2023.

The move could open the door to external investment, with English Premier League side Brentford strongly linked with an interest in a relationship with the Tangerines.

Ogren wrote: “As I am sure many of you are wondering, please note that while there have been some discussions with potential investors, we have no agreements in place with anyone at this time.”

Dundee United did not wish to comment.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin, right, and a fresh-faced John McGinn
What Jim Goodwin said about ex-teammate John McGinn as Dundee United boss recalls '50/50'…
Mark Birighitti at Dundee United
Mark Birighitti in talks with former club as Dundee United flop declares: ‘I’m in…
2
Talented Macedonian Kristijan Trapanovski
Kristijan Trapanovski to Dundee United transfer latest as FK Shkupi kingpin says: 'They have…
The delirious Irish players celebrate the most unlikely of triumph
When Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin became a European champion – at McDiarmid Park
Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans.
Dundee United chief hails 'one of the best environments in Scotland' for young players…
Luis Zwick, Dragutin Ristic, Rudi Skacel, Alen Ploj and Florent Sinama Pongolle (L to R) during their spells at Dundee United
From Aljofree to Zwick: The Dundee United connections to EVERY nation at Euro 2024
Dundee United have made Will Ferry (pictured in action for Cheltenham Town) their first summer signing. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Will Ferry signing illustrates major Premiership benefit for Dundee United
Dundee United legend Maurice Malpas
Maurice Malpas gets golf course pelters from Dundee fans – but United legend can't…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U/21 duty
Kai Fotheringham names Dundee ace he wants to emulate as Dundee United starlet sets…
Dundee United stopper Dave Richards at Tannadice
Dave Richards on Dundee derby factor as United signing reveals Scotland road trips

Conversation