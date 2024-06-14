Dundee United owner reveals ‘discussions’ with potential investors as shareholders asked to green light £5m debt conversion plan

Dundee United have held “discussions” with potential investors, owner Mark Ogren has confirmed.

However, the American businessman is adamant NO formal deal has been struck regarding interested parties purchasing a stake in the Tannadice outfit.

Ogren confirmed the talks as part of a share issue proposal sent to shareholders this week.

That will see 1,320,000 ordinary shares created at 10p apiece, aiming “to reduce the overall debt of the company” and “attract and maximise potential future outside investment opportunities”.

Around £5 million of debt could be converted by the plan, while diluting Ogren’s 85% stake in the club.

Around £12 million was owed to creditors (largely Ogren) in the accounts for the year ending June 2023.

The move could open the door to external investment, with English Premier League side Brentford strongly linked with an interest in a relationship with the Tangerines.

Ogren wrote: “As I am sure many of you are wondering, please note that while there have been some discussions with potential investors, we have no agreements in place with anyone at this time.”

Dundee United did not wish to comment.