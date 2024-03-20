Why Dundee United? The factors that could attract EPL investment – and the major stumbling block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Dundee United? The factors that could attract EPL investment – and the major stumbling block

Courier Sport examines why the Tangerines would be on the radar of established English Premier League sides.

A packed Tannadice, home of Dundee United
A packed Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Hibernian were the first.

They most certainly won’t be the last.

When Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley was given the green light by the Scottish FA to purchase a minority shareholding in the Easter Road outfit, it was a game changer. A precedent set.

Dundee already have a “strategic alliance” with Burnley and Turf Moor chief Alan Pace has refused to rule out buying a stake in the club in the future.

And on Tuesday morning, it was reported that both Brighton and Brentford are exploring whether to pursue a partnership with Dundee United.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

Courier Sport analyses why United – even as they scramble to escape the Championship – will inevitably be on the radar of operations south of the border.

European potential and provable turnover

There are few clubs with such a definitive place in the Scottish football landscape.

Celtic and Rangers will bicker over who the top dogs are.

Hearts, Aberdeen and Hibs follow.

United, however, are the sixth-largest club in Scottish football – in terms of scale, rather than results –  by tangible metrics like attendances, stadium size and turnover.

It is what makes their current place in the second tier so galling for all Arabs. There is simply no excuse for it.

However, the potential is clear.

Tam Courts.
Tam Courts guided United back to Europe. Image: SNS

Since Scottish football’s rebrand to the SPFL, United have qualified for Europe on five occasions – most recently achieved by Tam Courts in 2021/22.

Given United should go into every season (when they are actually part of the top-flight, that is) as favourite for sixth place, purely on a financial basis, continental qualification should not be a fanciful goal.

Compared to the hundreds of millions required to achieve that in England, one can imagine it would appeal to clubs in England seeking a partner with potential for growth.

Understandably lost amid a woeful set of accounts for the year ending 2023, United’s turnover was an impressive £8.1m. In the previous year, it was £8.3m.

That compares favourably with the latest turnover figures of sides like St Johnstone (£5.1m), Motherwell (£6.43m), St Mirren (£5.7m) and Kilmarnock (£6.4m).

Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin is the man tasked with guiding Dundee United back to the Premiership. Image: SNS

A solid foundation, providing the errant decision-making of yesteryear is not repeated. However, it’s all rather moot – untapped potential – unless United get out of the Championship.

Academy infrastructure

Due to the implications of Brexit, it has never been more challenging for English clubs to snap up young talents from abroad.

As such, the Scottish market is an increasingly attractive one. United have already reaped the rewards, selling Kerr Smith to Aston Villa in January 2022.

Rory MacLeod and Lewis O’Donnell have also been the subject of reported interest from south of the border.

Dundee United's academy director Paul Cowie.
United’s academy director Paul Cowie. Image: SNS

Courier Sport understands that around £5m of Mark Ogren’s overall investment in the football club has been directed towards the academy, which has gained and maintained its Scottish FA Elite status.

Allied with the renovation of Foundation Park – financially supported by the Dundee United Supporters Foundation – and partnership with the Scottish FA performance school at Baldragon, the youth infrastructure is a selling point.

A perfect proving ground

Even without a shareholding, Burnley have already loaned Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson, Michael Mellon and Marcel Lewis to United’s city rivals Dundee.

Hibernian have two players who were on the books of Bournemouth at the start of the season (it would have been three, but for an injury to Owen Bevan).

A flow of talent from south to north is an inevitability in these arrangements.

Michael Mellon
Michael Mellon in action for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

And Tannadice would be a testing, formative proving ground for young talent.

If an English club is keen to shape and develop one of their top prospects – the way Brighton utilised Union St Gilloise to give Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra regular action – then United has its benefits.

Playing in front of sizable, demanding crowds; the physicality of Scottish football; encounters against the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen, should they win promotion.

Providing the incoming talent is of the requisite standard – and that truly is the key factor – then it would be an arrangement that could suit all parties.

An owner willing to listen

When Ogren told Courier Sport in August 2023 that he had “more years behind him than ahead” as United owner, it was not quite a come-and-get-me plea.

Nevertheless, it was an illustrative comment; one that spoke to a willingness to consider his future.

After all, five years, eight figures spent and a footballing roller-coaster spanning promotion to Europe to relegation is one hell of run. It is only natural that he might begin to consider an eventual exit strategy.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren in the Foundation Park main stand. Image: Paul Reid

If there is no party willing to meet Ogren’s price to buy the club outright, then inviting a minority shareholding could be a way for the American businessman to recoup some of his investment.

And with the additional capital and expertise that would come from such an arrangement, a stronger United would increase the likelihood of him overseeing a profitable football club; the rising tide raises all ships.

The elephant in the room

Plenty of selling points.

Make no mistake, United are a potentially attractive proposition.

If they are in the top division.

And that remains an if, for the moment. United’s league status is a major stumbling block.

Many other sides in Scotland would welcome such investment. Several are in the Premiership and have far less recent history of being relegated than United do.

As Courier Sport revealed on Tuesday, Brighton are likely to pursue a link-up with a club elsewhere in Scotland.

So, for any interested suitor to pursue a deal, in is imperative that the Tangerines secure their seat at the top table – and all the financial and footballing benefits therein.

More from Dundee United

(L to R) Brentford owner Matthew Benham, Dundee United owner Mark Ogren and Brighton owner Tony Bloom. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United ownership: Inside track on Brentford and Brighton - plus one other -…
Josh Mulligan, left, and Kai Fotheringham. Images:
Dundee and Dundee United duo drop out of Scotland U/21 squad
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren looks on at Tannadice
EPL pair ‘consider stake’ in Dundee United – but one has eyes for another…
Sean Dillon in action for Montrose.
Sean Dillon already eyeing NEXT Montrose contract as former Dundee United hero passes incredible…
Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can…
2
Dundee United keeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton sends message to Dundee United fans as stopper insists Dunfermline defeat can’t…
2
Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd celebrate Dunfermline's opening goal. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: A glimpse of a fully fit Pars and alternative star…
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
4 Dundee United talking points: Worst 45 minutes of the season, tinkering Tangerines and…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the post-match celebrations after Dunfermline's win. Inage: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler reveals 'love' for Dunfermline support after Dundee United confidence boost
Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United succumb to Dunfermline
Declan Gallagher slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United display and sounds title warning
3

Conversation