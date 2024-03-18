Jack Walton sends message to Dundee United fans as stopper insists Dunfermline defeat can’t define season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Walton sends message to Dundee United fans as stopper insists Dunfermline defeat can’t define season

Walton sought to retain a sense of perspective, while appreciating the 'frustration' of supporters.

Dundee United keeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton was beaten three times on Friday night. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jack Walton has urged Dundee United supporters to “stick with us” ahead of a nerve-shredding finale to the Championship title race.

United were again backed by a bumper support at East End Park last Friday night, with boss Jim Goodwin acknowledging that the travelling Arabs were “let down” during the 3-1 defeat.

A large swathe of those fans had already taken their leave by the time Colin Steven sounded the full-time whistle. Those who remained made their feelings known in no uncertain terms.

Walton is adamant he understands the mounting frustration following a third league defeat in seven Championship games. United only lost two league games in their prior TWENTY-TWO outings prior to this run.

However, he has emphasised the importance of the supporters – who have roared on the Terrors in their numbers all season – ahead of the final seven games.

Kai FOtheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time
Kai Fotheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time. Image: SNS

Walton told Courier Sport: “We would have liked to win on Friday and go four points clear on the night, but the fact is we didn’t take that chance – and I understand the frustration of the supporters.

“We know our standards and what we’ve done for the majority of this season, but unfortunately we didn’t meet them. That first half killed us. It’s an uphill battle from 2-0.

“But we need the fans. When they get behind us, it really helps us and drives us on.”

Asked what he would say to those United supporters worried that the Terrors are wobbling as a fraught fight for the title reaches the final straight, Walton added: “The message is stick with us.

“We need you for the rest of the season because it’s going to be close. And we need to make sure we do our jobs.”

Walton: Fife collapse can’t define season

Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage of United’s slip, playing out a creditable – if slightly disappointing in the context of what was at stake – 0-0 draw at Queen’s Park.

Raith Rovers left frustrated against Queen's Park
Raith Rovers passed up the chance to go top of the league. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, the stalemate moved Ian Murray’s men level on points at the summit of the Championship.

The Tangerines’ superior goal difference keeps them top.

With a sprint-finish on the cards – and Rovers visiting Tannadice on March 30 – Walton is steadfast that a major off-night in Dunfermline cannot be allowed to derail their campaign.

With Raith not playing next weekend, if United win their next two home matches (Inverness and Rovers), then they will be six points ahead of the Kirkcaldy club. A big if.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, and we were punished for not being at the races,” he continued.

“But we need to dust ourselves down and make sure that result doesn’t define our season. There are seven games to go, and we need to ensure that we get back to what we are good at next week (against Inverness).

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton. Image: SNS.

“As a team, we’ll need to analyse the game and the goals we conceded. I’m sure they were very preventable from our perspective and maybe it’s a case of going back to basics.

“It’s another massive game next Saturday.”

