Jack Walton sends message to Dundee United fans as stopper insists Dunfermline defeat can’t define season

Jack Walton has urged Dundee United supporters to “stick with us” ahead of a nerve-shredding finale to the Championship title race.

United were again backed by a bumper support at East End Park last Friday night, with boss Jim Goodwin acknowledging that the travelling Arabs were “let down” during the 3-1 defeat.

A large swathe of those fans had already taken their leave by the time Colin Steven sounded the full-time whistle. Those who remained made their feelings known in no uncertain terms.

Walton is adamant he understands the mounting frustration following a third league defeat in seven Championship games. United only lost two league games in their prior TWENTY-TWO outings prior to this run.

However, he has emphasised the importance of the supporters – who have roared on the Terrors in their numbers all season – ahead of the final seven games.

Walton told Courier Sport: “We would have liked to win on Friday and go four points clear on the night, but the fact is we didn’t take that chance – and I understand the frustration of the supporters.

“We know our standards and what we’ve done for the majority of this season, but unfortunately we didn’t meet them. That first half killed us. It’s an uphill battle from 2-0.

“But we need the fans. When they get behind us, it really helps us and drives us on.”

Asked what he would say to those United supporters worried that the Terrors are wobbling as a fraught fight for the title reaches the final straight, Walton added: “The message is stick with us.

“We need you for the rest of the season because it’s going to be close. And we need to make sure we do our jobs.”

Walton: Fife collapse can’t define season

Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage of United’s slip, playing out a creditable – if slightly disappointing in the context of what was at stake – 0-0 draw at Queen’s Park.

Nevertheless, the stalemate moved Ian Murray’s men level on points at the summit of the Championship.

The Tangerines’ superior goal difference keeps them top.

With a sprint-finish on the cards – and Rovers visiting Tannadice on March 30 – Walton is steadfast that a major off-night in Dunfermline cannot be allowed to derail their campaign.

With Raith not playing next weekend, if United win their next two home matches (Inverness and Rovers), then they will be six points ahead of the Kirkcaldy club. A big if.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted, and we were punished for not being at the races,” he continued.

“But we need to dust ourselves down and make sure that result doesn’t define our season. There are seven games to go, and we need to ensure that we get back to what we are good at next week (against Inverness).

“As a team, we’ll need to analyse the game and the goals we conceded. I’m sure they were very preventable from our perspective and maybe it’s a case of going back to basics.

“It’s another massive game next Saturday.”