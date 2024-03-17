4 Dundee United talking points: Worst 45 minutes of the season, tinkering Tangerines and another let-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Dundee United talking points: Worst 45 minutes of the season, tinkering Tangerines and another let-off

Courier Sport analyses the action after Jim Goodwin's men succumbed at East End Park.

Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline on Friday night but remain top of the Championship after Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage.

A clinical strike by Matty Todd on his 100th Pars appearance and a brace by the outstanding Kane Ritchie-Hosler did the damage, with a second half own goal by Kyle Benedictus counting for nothing.

Courier Sport was in FIfe to analyse the United talking points.

The worst 45 minutes of the season

Spartans, Falkirk, Queen of the South, Morton, Airdrie; there have been a few afternoons to forget this term.

However, Friday night’s first half was arguably the worst performance this group has produced.

James McPake celebrates with double goal hero Kane Ritchie-Hosler
</em> James McPake celebrates with double goal hero Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.

It was a showing so disjointed and below-par that it was difficult to ascertain what the Terrors were even trying to achieve in possession.

The strategy in wide areas was particularly confounding. With Tony Watt and Alex Greive effectively playing as inverted wingers, it left Scott McMann and Miller Thomson with acres of space to run into.

But, instead of bombing forward, the full-backs regularly took one touch and shelled innumerable hopeful deliveries into the box, while leaving themselves isolated.

As such, there was no real width in the final third, and a severe lack of compactness when Dunfermline turned over possession. Hosler, Todd and Alex Jakubiak made hay in the spaces, with Ewan Otoo also superb.

Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline.
Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline. Image: SNS

Goodwin identified the changes needed at the break and reverted to a 4-2-3-1. Glenn Middleton was impactful, the full-backs pushed forward and pinned back the Pars, and United actually created a fair amount of passable chances.

However, given the balance of play in the first period – and the fact the United boss largely addressed several problems during the interval – questions will be asked regarding why those changes couldn’t have been made earlier.

Paying the price for defensive lapses

While there are some stark lessons to be learned and Goodwin will bear the brunt of mounting criticism, United’s showing was also plagued with uncharacteristic individual errors.

Kevin Holt, right, and Declan Gallagher exchange words after Dundee United concede
Kevin Holt, right, and Declan Gallagher exchange words after United concede. Image: SNS

The Tangerines haven’t always been thrilling this term but they have, barring a couple of exceptions, been watertight.

Just last week, Goodwin mooted that Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher should be in the running for Championship team of year. They may still. However, this was an off-night for several of United’s most reliable performers.

Jakubiak escaped the attention of four United players in the build-up to Dunfermline’s opener before feeding Hosler. And when the winger picked out Todd, the midfielder was afforded the freedom of the box to score.

Ball watching abounded (pictured below).

Ritchie-Hosler is able to find a completely unmarked Matty Todd for the opening goal
Ritchie-Hosler is able to find a completely unmarked Matty Todd for the opening goal. Image: BBC.

Dunfermline’s second was a similar catalogue of errors. Jakubiak was again allowed to win a battle on the flank against Thomson AND Gallagher, flicking the ball towards Todd.

Kevin Holt then tackled the ball into the path of Hosler to slam home.

Chasing the game after the break, worse was to come when a terrible Scott McMann touch – the visible bobble should be noted – allowed Hosler to scamper forward, exchange passes with Jakubiak, and fire home his second.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead
Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead. Image: SNS.

Gallagher’s decision to commit to a challenge, giving Hosler a clear run towards goal, rather than drop back and hold his position, was ill-judged in hindsight.

What is United’s best team?

Walton, Grimshaw, Gallagher, Holt, McMann.

Sibbald and Docherty.

Middleton, Watt and Fotheringham.

Moult up top.

During United’s fine start to the season, it was a doddle to reel off United’s prospective starting line-up, fitness-depending. The team picked itself and, in that, there was a consistency.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has tinkered in recent weeks. Image: SNS.

However, one must go back to January 2 for the last time Goodwin picked the same starting 11 in back-to-back matches, beating Arbroath 3-0 three days after defeating Partick Thistle by the same scoreline.

Of course, no player should be assured their place in the starting line-up regardless of form but, following a couple of January additions and with a largely fully fit squad, it seems that United’s best XI has never been less clear.

It will be fascinating to see who gets the nod for the Tangerines’ showdown with Inverness next Saturday because there is increasingly littile room for error.

Another Raith Rovers let-off

Despite all this, United remain atop the Scottish Championship – the only position that will matter come 9.45pm on Friday, May 3.

Raith Rovers’ 0-0 draw against Queen’s Park meant that the Tangerines are at the summit by virtue of a vastly superior goal difference.

Neck-and-neck; now comes the seven-game sprint to the finish.

Raith Rovers left frustrated against Queen's Park
Raith Rovers passed up the chance to go top of the league. Image: SNS

The barb of neither team wants to win this league is a disingenuous one and fails to appreciate the remarkable early-season consistency required for both sides to be 15 points ahead of their nearest challengers.

However, the second half of the campaign has undeniably been more challenging for the title rivals.

As of Rovers’ 1-0 win at Tannadice on December 16, United had gained 34 points from a possible 45. The Fifers had 39 points from a possible 48.

Since that afternoon, the Terrors have gained 24 points from a possible 42 and Rovers boast 19 from a possible 39.

Neither are capitulations, but rather more wobbly than either set of fans would like.

The title will come down to which team can hold their nerve, block out the noise and rediscover their consistency.

More from Dundee United

Alex Jakubiak and Matty Todd celebrate Dunfermline's opening goal. Image: SNS.
4 Dunfermline talking points: A glimpse of a fully fit Pars and alternative star…
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys the post-match celebrations after Dunfermline's win. Inage: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler reveals 'love' for Dunfermline support after Dundee United confidence boost
Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United succumb to Dunfermline
Declan Gallagher slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United display and sounds title warning
James McPake and Dunfermline goal hero Matty Todd. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: James McPake hails Dunfermline display after dominant win over Dundee United
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Jim Goodwin: We let Dundee United fans down at Dunfermline
10
Kane Ritchie-Hosler wheels away in celebration for Dunfermline
Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed…
Tony Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property - Dundee MUST tie boss to new…
Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push
The players celebrate Andy McLaren's opening goal in front of the Dundee United fans
Dundee United outshone the Diamonds on road to Scottish Cup glory in 1994
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights –…

Conversation