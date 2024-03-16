Queen’s Park 0-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as Stark’s Park side miss chance to go top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen’s Park 0-0 Raith Rovers: Star man, player ratings and match report as Stark’s Park side miss chance to go top

Ian Murray's men were held to a goalless draw by Queen's Park at Hampden.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers missed another opportunity to go top of the Championship as they were held in a Hampden stalemate by Queen’s Park.

In a game of few goalmouth opportunities, the Stark’s Park side could not find a way past the resolute home defence.

Spiders keeper Calum Ferrie pulled off two incredible saves in a grandstand finish from the Kirkcaldy men.

But, in the end, they could not take advantage of Dundee United’s defeat at Dunfermline as they pulled level on points – but behind the Tangerines on goal difference.

It ramps up the importance on the already-crucial meeting of the teams in a fortnight’s time.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton takes on Queen's Park skipper Dom Thomas with the ball at his feet.
Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton takes on Queen’s Park skipper Dom Thomas. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

One back and one out

There was good news earlier in the week when experienced stopper Keith Watson returned to training after a groin problem.

But, with Raith having kept two clean sheets without him, the 34-year-old was named amongst the substitutes.

However, there was no place in the squad for James Brown.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps the visiting supporters.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

The on-loan St Johnstone full-back picked up a knock in training on Friday and was forced to sit out the trip west.

With Zak Rudden and Lewis Vaughan starting in attack and Jack Hamilton dropping down to the bench, it meant a switch to right-back for midfielder Ross Matthews.

Opportunity knocks

Raith travelled west having seen the perfect outcome play out the previous evening.

It may have been ironic that it was rivals Dunfermline who did them a favour but that would have made it all the sweeter to see Dundee United go down 3-1 on Friday night.

It meant victory at Hampden would send them clear at the top.

But after a series of missed opportunities over the course of the campaign, would they be able to take it?

The answer was no after a frustrating 90 minutes.

Bright start

Rovers started with their tails up and grabbed the early initiative.

A corner from Kyle Turner caused mayhem in the heart of the home box in the eighth minute but the visitors’ claims for a hand ball were waved away by referee Kevin Clancy.

Then a net-bound shot from Turner, who had provided the assist for Tuesday night’s victory over Partick Thistle, was deflected wide.

Raith's Dylan Easton and Queen's Park's Louis Longridge joust for possession.
Raith’s Dylan Easton and Queen’s Park’s Louis Longridge joust for possession. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

It was the story of a dominant spell for Raith, who found the Queen’s Park defence in determined mood as they got blocks in on efforts from Sam Stanton, Scott Brown and Liam Dick in quick succession.

Turner proved his worth defensively when he repelled a Dom Thomas drive and then a Sean Welsh shot was deflected past as the Spiders enjoyed their own period in ascendancy.

But Stanton was disappointed in himself six minutes from the interval when he pulled a shot from the edge of the box across goal and wide.

Frantic start to second-half

In a tight game, both sides were looking for any advantage they could find.

In the space of just four minutes after the interval there were three appeals for a penalty.

Queen’s Park manager Callum Davidson appeared more convinced there had been a foul on Cillian Sheridan than the striker himself.

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick is tackled by Queen's Park striker Cillian Sheridan.
Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick is tackled by Queen’s Park striker Cillian Sheridan. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Then Zak Rudden was penalised for a foul chasing a loose pass when he was subsequently clipped inside the box.

Moments later, a block on Aidan Connolly’s shot elicited more unsuccessful claims for a spot-kick.

Dylan Easton then brought a diving save from Ferrie as Rovers pressed for the breakthrough.

Late surge

With 19 minutes remaining, Raith came closest to the opener.

Vaughan found space in the box from a long throw-in and skipped past a challenge before trying to squeeze a shot home from a tight angle.

But his effort clipped a leg on the way through and slipped across the six-yard box away from goal.

Two minutes later, Kevin Dabrowski earned his corn with a smart save from a Sean Welsh shot at the other end.

Ferrie good saves

And then, with time running out, Raith were twice denied by brilliant Ferrie saves in the space of a minute.

First, in the 84th minute, he threw out a strong right arm to deny substitute Scott McGill from a tight angle following a chipped pass from fellow replacement Shaun Byrne.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan tries to evade Queen's Park skipper Dom Thomas.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan tries to evade Queen’s Park skipper Dom Thomas. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Just seconds later, the home keeper had to back-pedal to claw a Stanton looping effort away from his top corner.

In the 89th minute, Ferrie was in the right place again to keep out a low Callum Smith shot, before McGill saw another effort deflected wide in a grandstand finish that fell short.

Star Man: Euan Murray

The defender had been the match-winner in midweek against Partick Thistle with the only goal of the game.

Here, he was part of a Raith defence that held firm for a third clean sheet in the space of a week.

But this time he could not help out the strikers as the game finished in a frustrating stalemate.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski 6; Matthews 6, Murray 7, S Brown 7, Dick 6; Turner 6; Connolly 6 (McGill 81 3), Stanton 6, Easton 6 (Smith 74 3); Vaughan 6 (Byrne 81 3), Rudden 6 (Hamilton 57 4). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Watson, Corr. Booked: Turner.

Referee: Kevin Clancy.

Attendance: 1,883.

