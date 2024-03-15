Ian Murray gives update on Raith Rovers’ injury concerns and brushes aside criticism of one part of his team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray gives update on Raith Rovers’ injury concerns and brushes aside criticism of one part of his team

The Stark's Park side should have one key performer back for the meeting with Queen's Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stretches out his left arm in the direction of the fans.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have been handed mixed news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s clash with Queen’s Park.

The Stark’s Park outfit are determined to build on their victories over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle that hauled them to within a point of Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

And they will travel west with the experienced Keith Watson restored to their squad following a groin issue.

The former Dundee United defender limped out of the recent 3-2 defeat to Arbroath and has since missed the historic Fife derby triumph and Tuesday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Firhill.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is denied by a super sliding challenge by Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson.
Keith Watson denies Kai Fotheringham with a sliding challenge in Raith Rovers’ victory over Dundee United last month. Image: SNS

However, the 34-year-old has returned to full training this week and will be available again for the trip to Hampden.

Manager Ian Murray said: “We’re okay for the weekend. There were a couple of bumps and bruises, but nothing of massive concern.

“Keith Watson trained fully, which is great.

“That was his plan, to train on Thursday, and he did it.”

However, on the downside it appears that winger Josh Mullin will not feature against Queen’s Park.

Mullin ‘still sore’

The former Livingston and Ross County wide man had to be substituted early in the second-half against Dunfermline with a rib injury.

Murray added: “Josh hasn’t trained yet. He’s still sore, so we’ll have to wait and see, but he’ll be struggling for the weekend.

“He got a bang on his ribs and it’s one of those ones where there’s not much we can do about it or for it.”

Whether Watson returns to the starting line-up will be a major decision for Murray and his management team.

Raith fell apart without the veteran centre-half against Arbroath, but have since kept two clean sheets in Watson’s absence.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson points and barks instructions at his team-mates.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson picked up a groin injury against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Skipper Scott Brown has filled in at the heart of the rearguard, as he has done for much of the season due to injuries, and he may be asked to continue in that role.

Whoever plays, Murray insists criticism of his defence, which has conceded more than twice as many goals (36) than title rivals Dundee United (17), has been overblown.

He said: “I know a lot of people say we attack and our defence is ropey, but I felt the defenders were getting a bit of a hard time for that.

“I didn’t feel that teams had cut through us very often.

“There’s always goals in games and everybody likes to highlight negative things as well.

Raith have defended ‘really, really well’

“But I didn’t think there were too many times this season when teams have cut through us.

“There’s been a few set-plays and second balls in the box and stuff, which happens.

“But in general the boys have defended really, really well, and we had to do it for large parts against Dunfermline on Saturday and again on Tuesday night.

“At this stage of the season, it’s about trying to win games and get three points.

“There’ll be a few more games like that coming up, I’m pretty sure of it, where they won’t be very pretty on the eye but very important.

