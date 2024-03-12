Ian Murray sends out title message as Raith Rovers pull to within one point of Dundee United at top of Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray sends out title message as Raith Rovers pull to within one point of Dundee United at top of Championship

The Stark's Park outfit earned a 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle thanks to a Euan Murray header.

By Iain Collin
Dylan Easton climbs on the back of Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray.
Raith Rovers match-winner Euan Murray celebrates with Dylan Easton after victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Ian Murray is adamant Raith Rovers are in the title race for the long haul after victory over Partick Thistle lifted them to within a point of Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

The message from the Stark’s Park boss to his player after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Firhill was to ‘believe’ they can pull off a shock and pip United to top spot and automatic promotion to the Premiership.

The Kirkcaldy outfit had to dig deep against Thistle and enjoyed a slice of fortune in injury-time when Harry Milne’s header crashed back off the post.

But, after seeing his side create history with a fifth straight Fife derby win at the weekend, Murray is convinced there could be even greater days ahead.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and skipper Scott Brown shake hands at full-time.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and skipper Scott Brown shake hands at full-time. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

He said: “It was a tough, tough game. We’ve had two really hard games now in the space of four days.

“Derby games are very, very difficult and we had to follow it up really quickly.

“You can’t pick a harder place to come than this [Firhill] on a Tuesday night trying to pick up three points to stay in a title race.

“But we’ve done it, which is really, really good.

“We know there’s eight games to go now and we’re a point behind.

Raith ‘not going away’

“My message to the players before the game was every time we lose a game everybody thinks that’s us done and we’re going to go away.

“But I keep saying, we’re not going to go away because it’s getting too tight to go away.

“We’re still going to drop points, I’m pretty sure of that. But we know if we don’t drop enough points we win the league.

“That’s basic maths, but it’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be really difficult.

“We’re a point off with eight games to go. I kept saying to the boys with 20 games to go, ‘you’ve got to believe in yourselves’, and again with 15 games to go.

Partick Thistle defender Harry Milne watches his header hit the post in a crowded penalty box.
Harry Milne came close to an equaliser for Partick Thistle in injury-time when his header hit the post. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“We have to believe in ourselves with eight.”

Euan Murray was the goal-scoring hero for Raith 11 minutes before the break.

And then the defender and the rest of the Rovers rearguard had to stay alert at the other end of the pitch as time ticked away and Thistle piled on the pressure in search of a leveller.

Murray added: “I actually felt in the first 20 minutes of the second-half we were the team that was going to score.

Murray: ‘Stand up and be counted’

“But the longer the game goes on without scoring the second then they’re going to come at us, and we had to stand up and be counted.

“They put a lot of dangerous balls into the box. The one that hit the post can go in, it can go in off the post or fall to someone to tap in.

“It was our night in terms of that one.

“We take it and go back home down the road.”

