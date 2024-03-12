Partick Thistle 0-1 Raith Rovers: Match report, star man and player ratings as Stark’s Park side close gap on Dundee United at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partick Thistle 0-1 Raith Rovers: Match report, star man and player ratings as Stark’s Park side close gap on Dundee United at the top

Ian Murray's men earned all three points with a Euan Murray header.

By Iain Collin
Euan Murray runs away after scoring for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers closed the gap on Dundee United at the top of the Championship with a hard-fought victory over Partick Thistle.

Euan Murray nodded in the opener for the Stark’s Park side 11 minutes from the interval.

And the strike proved to be enough as Ian Murray’s side held the Jags at bay in a grandstand finish.

Harry Milne hit the post for the hosts with a header in injury-time as Rovers dug in for a crucial three points.

Euan Murray is congratulated by his Raith Rovers team-mates after opening the scoring.
Horses for courses

With another three games in the space of a week, Ian Murray opted to make changes to the team that made history in Saturday’s Fife derby.

That fifth victory over rivals Dunfermline kept the Stark’s Park men four points adrift of Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

And this was their chance to close that gap back to just a point with their game in hand over the Tangerines.

Kyle Turner gets on the ball to make a pass for Raith Rovers.
It was also an opportunity to put further space between themselves and third-placed Partick, who came into the game on a seven-game winless streak.

In came Aidan Connolly and Jack Hamilton in attack and on-loan Ross County midfielder – and former Thistle favourite – Kyle Turner.

There was still no Keith Watson, who limped out of the recent defeat to Arbroath at Gayfield with a groin problem.

Subdued start

There was little to write home about in the opening exchanges as both sides felt their way into the game.

Raith were happy to allow the Jags possession in front of them as they kept to their defensive shape.

And it was the 11th minute before either team threatened in attack.

Raith Rovers attacker Dylan Easton is thwarted by Partick Thistle midfielder Luke McBeth.
Thistle’s threats were predictably Aidan Fitzpatrick and Steven Lawless who combined expertly to send the former haring towards the box.

But the wide man, tasked with a more central role, lashed at the ball to send a poor shot well wide.

Route one works for Rovers

Seven minutes later, a little more of the composure missing from Fitzpatrick might have brought the opening goal for Raith.

Turner seized on a loose ball and intentionally played a first-time pass over the top of the Thistle defence for Jack Hamilton.

Home goalkeeper David Mitchell was suddenly caught in no-man’s land.

Sam Stanton and Raith Rovers team-mate Aidan Connolly team up to stifle at Partick Thistle attack.
But Hamilton seemed unaware as he failed to get enough on a header that looped towards goal without the power to trouble the backtracking Mitchell.

Rovers almost rued that six minutes later as Lawless found Brian Graham with a diagonal and the striker nodded down for the supporting Scott Robinson.

But Kevin Dabrowski was equal to his skidding shot as he batted it away.

Thistle on top but Raith make breakthrough

The Firhill outfit were dominant at this stage.

Murray needed to look smart to block from Graham before the striker tested Dabrowski’s reflexes again.

This time it was from a set-piece following a perceived foul on Kerr McInroy and the Raith number one dived to his right to het a strong hand to the rasping low effort.

Euan Murray heads in the opener for Raith Rovers.
At the other end in the 34th minute, Graham fouled Sam Stanton as Rovers made the breakthrough.

It was that man Turner with the set-piece to find Murray’s run and the defender nodded down powerfully to beat Mitchell.

Hunting another

A mistake from the Partick keeper two minutes after the restart then almost gifted Raith a second.

A pass back from Aaron Muirhead died on the Firhill surface just as Mitchell went to clear and he only succeeded in mis-kicking the ball to Hamilton

But the Stark’s Park striker was as surprised as any and Mitchell was able to close him down and snuff out the opportunity.

Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton is denied by Partick Thistle goalkeeper David Mitchell.
Nine minutes later, Connolly landed a curling shot onto the roof of the net as the visitors strove to double their advantage.

Thistle piled the pressure as time ticked away and a Graham header skimmed the top of the crossbar on its way over when he seemed certain to nod in the equaliser.

But with Milne’s header hit the upright in stoppage time, Raith held firm for a vital victory in the title race.

Star Man: Ross Matthews

The defensive midfielder does not do the glamorous side of the game.

But on a night like this when Raith’s backs were to the wall for stretches, Matthews performed a key role sitting in front of the back four.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-1-4-1): Dabrowski 7; J Brown 7, S Brown 6, Murray 7, Dick 6; Matthews 7; Connolly 6 (Smith 78 3), Turner 7, Stanton 6 (Vaughan 86 3), Easton 6 (Byrne 86 3); Hamilton 6 (Rudden 78 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Thomson, Corr, McGill.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 2,319.

