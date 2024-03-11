Sam Stanton reveals Fife derby goal fear after helping Raith Rovers to historic victory over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton reveals Fife derby goal fear after helping Raith Rovers to historic victory over Dunfermline

The midfielder was his side's hero against Dunfermline for a fourth time this season.

By Iain Collin
Sam Stanton celebrates with his trademark love-heart symbol after opening the scoring for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Sam Stanton celebrates scoring to give Raith Rovers the breakthrough against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Sam Stanton feared his derby-day heroics would run dry for Raith Rovers, but was thrilled to continue his remarkable scoring streak against Dunfermline on Saturday.

The midfielder has become synonymous with Stark’s Park success in clashes with the Pars this season.

His latest strike, the opening goal against the run of play seven minutes before the break, was his fourth in his last four meetings with Raith’s rivals.

Twice, he has been the match-winner and, twice more, he has been a key contributor.

Sam Stanton smiles and throws his hands in the air as his Raith Rovers team-mates rush to celebrate his opening goal against Dunfermline Athletic.
Sam Stanton struck to give Raith Rovers the lead in the 38th minute against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

On this occasion, the 29-year-old’s header helped Raith create history with a record-breaking fifth consecutive victory in the Fife fixture.

And, right on cue, there was his trademark celebration with the love-heart tribute to his family that has been a prominent feature of Rovers’ triumphs against their bitter rivals.

“I think I was kind of telling myself that there’s no way I could do it again,” said Stanton.

“But obviously it did, it happened again. It’s just one of these things, sometimes these things happen.

“It just happens to be me that it’s falling for at the moment, so great.

Fife derby heroics

“It seems to be that way this season. I’m obviously delighted to score at any time.

“But obviously it’s seems to keep happening this season against Dunfermline, which is great for me and great for the team, obviously.

“There’s a couple of 1-0s in there. That’s [the last] four games this season I’ve played in and four goals. It’s been really good.”

Raith needed Stanton to be at his clinical best in a first-half largely dominated by Dunfermline.

Kevin Dabrowski had pushed away a Josh Edwards free-kick and held onto a Chris Hamilton header, but the end of the first-half was to belong to Rovers.

Raith Rovers players huddle together as they celebrate Sam Stanton's opener in their win against Dunfermline.
Raith Rovers celebrate Sam Stanton’s opener in their win against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Lewis Vaughan’s free-kick was batted away awkwardly by Deniz Mehmet in the Dunfermline goal and Stanton pounced to loop in his header from the loose ball.

The Pars, again, started the second-half in determined fashion and only a stunning fingertip save from Dabrowski prevented a Ewan Otoo thunderbolt from finding the roof of the net.

And then the hosts created the crucial second with some speedy thinking and the kind of incisive play their visitors could not find.

Vaughan took a free-kick quickly and Aidan Connolly shuffled the ball onto Dylan Easton, who expertly swept his shot beyond Mehmet.

“I don’t think we played our best football but we defended well,” Stanton added.

Happy with history

“I don’t think they threatened us overly. There was one great save from Kev.

“But, apart from that, it felt quite comfortable even though we didn’t play as well as we’d have liked to.

“We took our chances again when they came.

“I wasn’t aware of the five wins making history but I’ve heard about it now, obviously.

“It’s great for the supporters and great for the team, it’s a really good achievement to have. We’re very happy with that.”

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton slides in to win the ball from Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes.
Sam Stanton (left) was key for Raith Rovers with his boundless energy against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

With league leaders Dundee United batting aside Arbroath, it was also vitally important for Raith’s title ambitions that they emerged victorious.

The Lichties had put a spanner in the works with a remarkable comeback to beat Rovers eight days previously, but Ian Murray’s side responded in the perfect fashion.

They now know they can haul themselves back to within a point of United with another victory over Partick Thistle on Tuesday night.

“At this stage of the season, getting another three points on the board is all that matters and getting as many points until the finish,” said Stanton.

“Friday night was obviously really disappointing. We had the two days to kind of calm down from it on the Saturday and Sunday.

Stanton: ‘Important response’

“It was obviously a sickener for everyone.

“But you need to move on and you probably couldn’t have got a better game for us to try to bounce back in.

“It was a really important response from us. We needed to win after our last game and to keep putting pressure on Dundee United. It was really important.

“It’s a huge week ahead, it’s a tough game on Tuesday.

“Tough games keep coming in this league, there’s never any easy games. So, we need to get as many points as we can and see what happens.”

