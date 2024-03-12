Dundee suffer new injury blow as Tony Docherty urges troops to seize top six chance

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has suffered another injury blow with Josh Mulligan set to miss Wednesday’s huge Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The midfielder joins a lengthy list of absentees with the Dark Blues gaffer keeping his fingers crossed that key defender Owen Beck passes a late fitness test.

Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee is still out with his calf while Josh Mulligan has picked up a wee hamstring strain which is a blow.

“Trevor Carson will be missing as well. He has a recurring problem with his knee which flares up every now and then so we are just giving him that opportunity to strengthen it and get back.

“Owen Beck has a wee issue but we are hoping he will be all right by kick off.

“Zach Robinson is making a recovery along with Diego Pineda and Ryan Howley.

“Lee Ashcroft is due to get an operation on his hamstring which is a huge blow for him but I don’t doubt his character and he will bounce back from that – absolutely.”

Docherty has urged his players to seize their chance of a top-six finish with Dundee sitting seventh in the table just one point behind Hibs.

The 53-year-old said: “We have had some really good training days and there is a good feeling about the place.

“I always focus on the most important thing as the newly-promoted team and that’s making sure you retain your Premiership status.

Docherty: ‘Real focus within the squad’

“That’s our first objective and we still need to make sure we do that and then we will look at what else comes.

“But there are five games left and I feel we are in a healthy position.

“I sense a real focus within the squad and we had this conversation, that if I had said to them we would be where we are at this stage of the season, they would have bitten my hand off.

“So we have to make the most of that opportunity.

“It is up to us to get our full focus on how we can impact the game and pick up the points.”