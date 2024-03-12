Dundee suffer new injury blow as Tony Docherty urges troops to seize top six chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee suffer new injury blow as Tony Docherty urges troops to seize top six chance

Another Dark Blues star has picked up an injury.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty has suffered another injury blow with Josh Mulligan set to miss Wednesday’s huge Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

The midfielder joins a lengthy list of absentees with the Dark Blues gaffer keeping his fingers crossed that key defender Owen Beck passes a late fitness test.

Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee is still out with his calf while Josh Mulligan has picked up a wee hamstring strain which is a blow.

“Trevor Carson will be missing as well. He has a recurring problem with his knee which flares up every now and then so we are just giving him that opportunity to strengthen it and get back.

“Owen Beck has a wee issue but we are hoping he will be all right by kick off.

Josh Mulligan returned to the Dundee starting XI. Image: SNS
“Zach Robinson is making a recovery along with Diego Pineda and Ryan Howley.

“Lee Ashcroft is due to get an operation on his hamstring which is a huge blow for him but I don’t doubt his character and he will bounce back from that – absolutely.”

Docherty has urged his players to seize their chance of a top-six finish with Dundee sitting seventh in the table just one point behind Hibs.

The 53-year-old said: “We have had some really good training days and there is a good feeling about the place.

“I always focus on the most important thing as the newly-promoted team and that’s making sure you retain your Premiership status.

Docherty: ‘Real focus within the squad’

“That’s our first objective and we still need to make sure we do that and then we will look at what else comes.

“But there are five games left and I feel we are in a healthy position.

“I sense a real focus within the squad and we had this conversation, that if I had said to them we would be where we are at this stage of the season, they would have bitten my hand off.

“So we have to make the most of that opportunity.

“It is up to us to get our full focus on how we can impact the game and pick up the points.”

