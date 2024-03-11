Dundee’s top six chase: The Dark Blues’ plus 2 major rivals’ chances rated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s top six chase: The Dark Blues’ plus 2 major rivals’ chances rated

Dundee are in a race to finish in the top six with Hibs and Motherwell, with other contenders slipping further out of contention.

(L to R) Hibs' Martin Boyle, Dundee's Luke McCowan and Motherwell's Theo Bair will all hope to help their teams secure a spot in the top six. Images: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are in a three way battle to earn their first top six finish since 2015.

Hibs are in the driving seat after leapfrogging the Dark Blues last weekend.

They are only one point ahead, however, with Motherwell a further point behind.

The fight is very much on.

Below the three main contenders, it looks a tall order for another side to gate crash the party late on, though the opportunity is there should Aberdeen finally, somehow, get their act together.

But right now, it’s a three-horse race.

So how do the Dark Blues shape up against Hibs and Motherwell? And how do the fixture lists compare for each side?

Dundee celebrate after Scott Tiffoney’s effort was deflected into the Kilmarnock goal by a defender earlier in March. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Form

Dundee have not have won any of their last three matches. However, their rivals aren’t in red hot form either.

In their last five league games, Hibs have picked up eight points – three of those crucially against the Dee – while Motherwell are only a point behind with seven.

Tony Docherty’s side have picked up seven themselves, thanks to wins over St Johnstone and Ross County.

The momentum, though, is with the other two. The Hibees are unbeaten in four and the Steelmen have picked up back-to-back wins, the latter a tremendous result at Rangers.

Since the winter break, Dundee have won three, drawn two and lost five to pick up 11 points.

Hibs, meanwhile, have won only two, drawn three and lost three to earn nine and Motherwell have picked up 12 points with three wins, three draws and three defeats.

Previous results

Results between the teams suggest there is very little between them.

Hibs have got the better of Dundee, with the Edinburgh side registering two victories and a goalless draw this term.

Matches between Motherwell and the Dee, meanwhile, have resulted in two draws, with the away side being pegged back in both contests..

Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Lyall Cameron celebrates scoring for Dundee against top six rivals Motherwell at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

First it was Lyall Cameron earning a point for Dundee on opening day before Conor Wilkinson broke dark blue hearts in December with his last-kick-of-the-game equaliser.

To complete the triangle, Motherwell have enjoyed the better of their tussles with Hibs this season.

They’ve picked up a win and a draw from their two games, with a stoppage-time Elie Youan strike denying the Steelmen two wins from two.

A mini-table with only results between the three sides included would see Hibs on top with eight points, Motherwell second on six and Dundee last on three.

The Dark Blues are yet to beat either this season.

’Well face both Hibs and the Dee in the final two matches before the split.

Key men

Theo Bair has been a revelation for Motherwell this season, knocking in 11 goals in total.

Nine of those have come in his last 12 matches. His first for the Steelmen came at Dens on the opening day of the season.

Theo Bair salutes Motherwell fans after scoring in their shock win over Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Lennon Miller, too, has been impressive in midfield for the Steelmen while Blair Spittal is in fine form.

Hibs strengthened well in January with new boys Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes causing Dundee plenty of problems at Easter Road recently.

Those two have continued to impress in games since.

For the Dark Blues, Luke McCowan continues to go from strength to strength and has four goals in his last eight games.

Another diminutive attacker, Scott Tiffoney, has been in form lately while loanees Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly are ones to watch.

Fixtures

The business end of the season is upon us. Who will come out on top?

Hibs and Dundee each have five games remaining while Motherwell have four.

The Hibees have two home matches, ’Well and the Dee have three each.

Nick Montgomery’s outfit have the best fixture list on paper – they face the bottom two next, a trip to Ross County on Wednesday followed by a home clash against Livingston.

They also host St Johnstone but face a daunting trip to Ibrox.

Myziane Maolida looks to have been a good signing for Hibs. Image: SNS

Dundee also face the Perth Saints but at McDiarmid Park and play struggling Aberdeen twice, one home and one away.

They play Rangers at home also.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have the smallest number of fixtures but face both the sides immediately in front of them in the table.

Next up for the Well are back-to-back home games against Aberdeen and St Mirren, before finishing their pre-split fixtures with two games that will decide who gets into the top six.

First they travel to Dens Park on April 6 before hosting Hibs at Fir Park seven days later.

Those two games look absolutely crucial.

Right now, Hibs look to have the advantage and, on paper, the most friendly looking fixture list.

But there are surely plenty of twists and turns yet to come in the race for the top six.

