Dundee’s top six chase: The Dark Blues’ plus 2 major rivals’ chances rated

Dundee are in a three way battle to earn their first top six finish since 2015.

Hibs are in the driving seat after leapfrogging the Dark Blues last weekend.

They are only one point ahead, however, with Motherwell a further point behind.

The fight is very much on.

Below the three main contenders, it looks a tall order for another side to gate crash the party late on, though the opportunity is there should Aberdeen finally, somehow, get their act together.

But right now, it’s a three-horse race.

So how do the Dark Blues shape up against Hibs and Motherwell? And how do the fixture lists compare for each side?

Form

Dundee have not have won any of their last three matches. However, their rivals aren’t in red hot form either.

In their last five league games, Hibs have picked up eight points – three of those crucially against the Dee – while Motherwell are only a point behind with seven.

Tony Docherty’s side have picked up seven themselves, thanks to wins over St Johnstone and Ross County.

The momentum, though, is with the other two. The Hibees are unbeaten in four and the Steelmen have picked up back-to-back wins, the latter a tremendous result at Rangers.

Since the winter break, Dundee have won three, drawn two and lost five to pick up 11 points.

Hibs, meanwhile, have won only two, drawn three and lost three to earn nine and Motherwell have picked up 12 points with three wins, three draws and three defeats.

Previous results

Results between the teams suggest there is very little between them.

Hibs have got the better of Dundee, with the Edinburgh side registering two victories and a goalless draw this term.

Matches between Motherwell and the Dee, meanwhile, have resulted in two draws, with the away side being pegged back in both contests..

First it was Lyall Cameron earning a point for Dundee on opening day before Conor Wilkinson broke dark blue hearts in December with his last-kick-of-the-game equaliser.

To complete the triangle, Motherwell have enjoyed the better of their tussles with Hibs this season.

They’ve picked up a win and a draw from their two games, with a stoppage-time Elie Youan strike denying the Steelmen two wins from two.

A mini-table with only results between the three sides included would see Hibs on top with eight points, Motherwell second on six and Dundee last on three.

The Dark Blues are yet to beat either this season.

’Well face both Hibs and the Dee in the final two matches before the split.

Key men

Theo Bair has been a revelation for Motherwell this season, knocking in 11 goals in total.

Nine of those have come in his last 12 matches. His first for the Steelmen came at Dens on the opening day of the season.

Lennon Miller, too, has been impressive in midfield for the Steelmen while Blair Spittal is in fine form.

Hibs strengthened well in January with new boys Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes causing Dundee plenty of problems at Easter Road recently.

Those two have continued to impress in games since.

For the Dark Blues, Luke McCowan continues to go from strength to strength and has four goals in his last eight games.

Another diminutive attacker, Scott Tiffoney, has been in form lately while loanees Owen Beck and Aaron Donnelly are ones to watch.

Fixtures

The business end of the season is upon us. Who will come out on top?

Hibs and Dundee each have five games remaining while Motherwell have four.

The Hibees have two home matches, ’Well and the Dee have three each.

Nick Montgomery’s outfit have the best fixture list on paper – they face the bottom two next, a trip to Ross County on Wednesday followed by a home clash against Livingston.

They also host St Johnstone but face a daunting trip to Ibrox.

Dundee also face the Perth Saints but at McDiarmid Park and play struggling Aberdeen twice, one home and one away.

They play Rangers at home also.

Motherwell, meanwhile, have the smallest number of fixtures but face both the sides immediately in front of them in the table.

Next up for the Well are back-to-back home games against Aberdeen and St Mirren, before finishing their pre-split fixtures with two games that will decide who gets into the top six.

First they travel to Dens Park on April 6 before hosting Hibs at Fir Park seven days later.

Those two games look absolutely crucial.

Right now, Hibs look to have the advantage and, on paper, the most friendly looking fixture list.

But there are surely plenty of twists and turns yet to come in the race for the top six.