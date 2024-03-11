Tony Watt reveals Dundee United pal’s new nickname as ‘Scott McGran’ earns reprieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt reveals Dundee United pal’s new nickname as ‘Scott McGran’ earns reprieve

Alex Greive's pace on the pitch is not matched by speed behind the wheel.

Tony Watt salutes Dundee United fans
Tony Watt was the standout for United on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Alex Greive tormented Arbroath with his searing pace on Saturday.

However, the laid-back Kiwi’s lack of speed on the motorway is the talk of the Dundee United dressing room.

Greive, 24, notched his first goal since arriving at Tannadice to complete a 4-0 rout against the lamentable Lichties, capping a fine 45-minute cameo from the on-loan St Mirren man.

The strike came mere minutes after he unselfishly teed up Watt to stroke home his 12th of the campaign.

And Watt was delighted to see Greive get off the mark in Tangerine, having witnessed his desperation to do so during their car journeys to training with Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty.

Tony Watt taps in to an empty net after being teed up by Alex Greive
Watt taps in to an empty net after being teed up by Greive. Image: SNS

“I need to thank Greivo,” said Watt. “We have been travelling up together and have been talking about getting him a goal – and he’s been talking about scoring.

So, for him to pass to me (to make it 3-0) was incredible from him, and then he got his goal at the end. Greivo is a great lad and great player, so I was buzzing for him.

“We are all unselfish. Nobody in this team is there just for the limelight, everybody just wants the team to win – and that’s a good recipe.”

Motorway meandering

Indeed, those trips from the west can provide plenty of time for reflection when Greive takes his turn at the wheel, with Scott McMann (“Scott McGran”) recently robbed of his crown as slowest driver at the club.

Alex Greive slams home his first goal for Dundee United
Greive slams home his first goal for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Summoning memories of the David Jason’s character in Open All Hours, who would irk motorists by hogging the road on the shop bicycle, Watt said: “We all call Greivo “Granville” because he gets flashed every day…

“On the motorway, he gets flashed by lorries. He is the slowest driver in world history!

“He got left in the dust by Scott McMann – and we had been calling him “Scott McGran”. So, Scotty has lost his nickname.

“He just keeps at his own pace. We are not in a rush, and we get a good laugh in the car school, but we do all take the mickey out of him. I just think he is a very casual driver.

Alex Greive applauds the Dundee United fans
Greive applauds the United fans. Image: Shutterstock.

“He is rapid on the pitch, so he is maybe keeping his energy for there!”

Spreading the goals

Kai Fotheringham, who bagged the opener against Arbroath, also has 12 goals for the season, while Louis Moult is on 15.

Allied with the evident impact made by Greive, and the different dimension the waspish attacker brings to the side, competition for places has never been fiercer.

Kai Fotheringham scores against Arbroath for Dundee United
Kai Fotheringham kicks off the scoring. Image: SNS

“We have a well-rounded squad and boys are going to be disappointed being left out at times,” added Watt.

“I don’t think anyone’s place is guaranteed so it is all about fighting to play as many minutes as possible.”

Conversation