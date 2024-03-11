Tony Watt reveals Dundee United pal’s new nickname as ‘Scott McGran’ earns reprieve

Alex Greive tormented Arbroath with his searing pace on Saturday.

However, the laid-back Kiwi’s lack of speed on the motorway is the talk of the Dundee United dressing room.

Greive, 24, notched his first goal since arriving at Tannadice to complete a 4-0 rout against the lamentable Lichties, capping a fine 45-minute cameo from the on-loan St Mirren man.

The strike came mere minutes after he unselfishly teed up Watt to stroke home his 12th of the campaign.

And Watt was delighted to see Greive get off the mark in Tangerine, having witnessed his desperation to do so during their car journeys to training with Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty.

“I need to thank Greivo,” said Watt. “We have been travelling up together and have been talking about getting him a goal – and he’s been talking about scoring.

“So, for him to pass to me (to make it 3-0) was incredible from him, and then he got his goal at the end. Greivo is a great lad and great player, so I was buzzing for him.

“We are all unselfish. Nobody in this team is there just for the limelight, everybody just wants the team to win – and that’s a good recipe.”

Motorway meandering

Indeed, those trips from the west can provide plenty of time for reflection when Greive takes his turn at the wheel, with Scott McMann (“Scott McGran”) recently robbed of his crown as slowest driver at the club.

Summoning memories of the David Jason’s character in Open All Hours, who would irk motorists by hogging the road on the shop bicycle, Watt said: “We all call Greivo “Granville” because he gets flashed every day…

“On the motorway, he gets flashed by lorries. He is the slowest driver in world history!

“He got left in the dust by Scott McMann – and we had been calling him “Scott McGran”. So, Scotty has lost his nickname.

“He just keeps at his own pace. We are not in a rush, and we get a good laugh in the car school, but we do all take the mickey out of him. I just think he is a very casual driver.

“He is rapid on the pitch, so he is maybe keeping his energy for there!”

Spreading the goals

Kai Fotheringham, who bagged the opener against Arbroath, also has 12 goals for the season, while Louis Moult is on 15.

Allied with the evident impact made by Greive, and the different dimension the waspish attacker brings to the side, competition for places has never been fiercer.

“We have a well-rounded squad and boys are going to be disappointed being left out at times,” added Watt.

“I don’t think anyone’s place is guaranteed so it is all about fighting to play as many minutes as possible.”