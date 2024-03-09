Dundee United 4-0 Arbroath: Tony Watt dazzles as Tangerines complete Lichties clean sweep in style

Dundee United hammered Arbroath 4-0 to retain their four-point cushion at the summit of the Championship.

Kai Fotheringham opened the floodgates with his 12th goal of the season, with the outstanding Tony Watt striking either side of the break to make the game safe.

Alex Greive climbed from the bench to add gloss to the scoreline as United claimed a clean sweep of league victories against the Lichties, with an aggregate scoreline of 17-0.

The result could have been more comprehensive. Louis Moult hit the bar, Glenn Middleton passed up two great chances and keeper Max Boruc, brought on to replace Derek Gaston in the first half, was terrific for the visitors.

Arbroath, who saw Kyle Robinson dismissed in the closing stages, remain rooted to the foot of the table, eight points adrift of Inverness.

Having selected a team capable of grinding out a pivotal, physical 1-0 win over Morton in midweek, Jim Goodwin opted for more attacking flair for United’s return to Tannadice.

Middleton and Fotheringham came into the side in place of Liam Grimshaw and Jordan Tillson.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Arbroath were seeking to build on their stunning victory over Raith Rovers last time out; a result celebrated almost as effusively by Arabs as the Lichties faithful.

They brought in captain Tam O’Brien, Adam Mackinnon, Jay Bird and Michael McKenna for Connor Teale, David Gold, Ryan Dow and Robinson.

Bursting out the traps

The Tangerines, wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to a member of staff who suffered a family bereavement this week, didn’t have long to wait for the breakthrough.

A Thomson corner kick was met by the towering Declan Gallagher, whose header was instinctively turned in from close range by Fotheringham after seven minutes.

United almost doubled their advantage when a lovely exchange between Middleton and Scott McMann sent the later scampering through on goal, but Gaston saved the left-back’s low shot with his legs.

That would prove a temporary reprieve, as Watt produced a fine first-time finish from the corner of the penalty box to convert a Middleton corner.

Moult passed up a wonderful opportunity to make it 3-0 when he latched on to a poor O’Brien back-pass and partly rounded Gaston, only to lash his finish off target. A rueful look at the turf followed.

Busy Boruc

In a further blow for the beleaguered visitors, Gaston slumped to the turf, injured. He was replaced by on-loan Hibs goalkeeper Max Boruc; the kid gloves’ first outing since Arbroath shipped six at Queen’s Park last month.

And Boruc made a fine sprawling save to deny Middleton from point-blank range after a Moult effort ricocheted into the winger’s path.

Moult, who netted a sensational curling free kick against Queen’s Park in the Terrors’ last game at Tannadice, was a lick of paint away from repeating the feat, smacking the crossbar from 25 yards.

A Darren Lyon slip then allowed Middleton to hare through on goal, but Boruc thwarted his clipped effort. The half-time whistle was sweet relief for Jim McIntyre’s men.

Four-midable showing

Moult was replaced by Greive at the interval, but the second period heralded no change to the flow of the contest.

Boruc made another superb stop to thwart Watt’s low drive after the forward met a super Fotheringham cut-back. The young Pole then held a subsequent effort by Ross Docherty.

Despite only entering the fray after 25 minute, Boruc was emerging as Arbroath’s star performer. He made another splendid save to parry a Middleton firecracker to safety following a nice exchange with Craig Sibbald.

However, Boruc could only single-handedly hold back the tide for so long.

United made it three when an error by O’Brien, who endured an uncharacteristically poor day at the office, allowed Greive a clear run on goal. But the New Zealand international selflessly squared for Watt to tap home. Number 12 for the season.

Greive would soon have his moment, latching onto a chipped through-ball and lashing his maiden strike for the Terrors past Boruc.

A lamentable afternoon for the Lichties was completed when substitute Robinson received two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds, both following clashes with Kevin Holt. He was on the pitch for 11 minutes.

Star man: Tony Watt (Dundee United)

Restored to a more central role following an effective stint on the flank against Morton in midweek, Watt was a clinical and creative.

He retained possession superbly, was sharp with his passing and, when chances presented themselves, took his goals well.

But for Boruc, Watt would be celebrating a second hat-trick of the season.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 8, Gallagher 7, Holt 7, McMann 7; Fotheringham 8 (Cudjoe 69), Sibbald 8 (Meekison 67), Docherty 7 (Tillson 65), Middleton 7 (Grimshaw 69); Watt 8, Moult 6 (Greive 45). Newman, McClelland, Graham, Mochrie, Mochrie.

Arbroath (4-5-1): Gaston (Boruc 25, 7); Stewart 5, Little 6, O’Brien 4 (Teale 73), Lyon 5; Reilly 6, Slater 6, McKenna 5 (Dow 67), Mackinnon 6, McIntosh 5 (Stowe 67); Bird 5 (Robinson 73). Subs not used: Gold, Jacobs, Walker, Murray.

Ref: Alan Muir

Att: 7,676 (387 away)