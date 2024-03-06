Tony Watt lifts lid on Scotland-wide terrace abuse as defiant Dundee United star brands criticism ‘fuel for me’

Tony Watt is no stranger to the ire of opposition fans.

The Dundee United vice captain was the target of a frustrated Morton support in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win.

The 30-year-old responded well to it – and to being dropped to the bench versus Partick Thistle.

He changed that game in his side’s favour after coming off the bench before setting up Louis Moult for the only goal of the game on Tuesday.

United as a whole responded well to last week’s disappointment with that hard-fought win at Cappielow.

Now Watt is calling on the Dundee United faithful to get behind them for the title run-in.

“We know what we need to do, we just hope the supporters come along with us,” said Watt.

“I can understand their frustrations, but we need to get on with it and hopefully at the end of the season we give them something to cheer about.

“Raith Rovers are a good side. It’s going to be a battle to the end.”

Tony Watt: I’ve never even been to Peterhead!

In their previous match at Firhill, Watt was the subject of a few unsavoury chants as he warmed up as a substitute in the first half.

There was more of the same from the Cappielow regulars.

The forward started on the left in their latest win, meaning close proximity to the home fans – including when he curled in a superb cross for Louis Moult’s first-half winner.

“I had the Morton fans calling me all sorts, and good. That’s what we want, isn’t it?” continued Watt.

“Every ground in Scotland I go to seems to dislike me.

“Honestly, everywhere I go. Peterhead. I went up to Peterhead and they were abusing me.

“I’ve never been to Peterhead in my life! It’s fuel for me. That’s life, isn’t it?”

The United forward has retained belief, in himself and the team during the recent run of results.

He is confident the club can do what it takes to return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

Next up is a resurgent Arbroath who, despite being bottom of the table, recently came back from 2-0 down to record a win over title challengers Raith.

Jim McIntyre’s side were also unlucky not to take all three points in their recent draw with Inverness.

Warning against ‘sleeping on’ Arbroath

“I know [Lichties assistant manager] Jimmy Boyle well and their coaching staff,” said Watt.

“They’ve had positive results when they’ve had a fully fit squad – when they don’t need to put a goalie up front.

“I think it’s been slept on how good Arbroath have been recently.

“We need to be on our A-game, they’re a better side than they were at the start of the season.

“We’ve got a good team, we always knew that.

“Sometimes you go through a little blip, sometimes you don’t win every week but we’ve shown some good character this year.

“It’s never as easy as what you think, even looking at the Championships before.

“We’ve got to kick on and do what we need to do.

“I knew that grit and determination has been there, I had no doubt it coming into Tuesday.”