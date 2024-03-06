Tony Watt lifts lid on Scotland-wide terrace abuse as defiant Dundee United star brands criticism ‘fuel for me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt lifts lid on Scotland-wide terrace abuse as defiant Dundee United star brands criticism ‘fuel for me’

The forward was heavily involved in Tuesday's win over Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Watt called on the Dundee United fans to get behind them. Image: SNS.

Tony Watt is no stranger to the ire of opposition fans.

The Dundee United vice captain was the target of a frustrated Morton support in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win.

The 30-year-old responded well to it – and to being dropped to the bench versus Partick Thistle.

He changed that game in his side’s favour after coming off the bench before setting up Louis Moult for the only goal of the game on Tuesday.

United as a whole responded well to last week’s disappointment with that hard-fought win at Cappielow.

Now Watt is calling on the Dundee United faithful to get behind them for the title run-in.

Tony Watt was a big part of Dundee United’s win on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

“We know what we need to do, we just hope the supporters come along with us,” said Watt.

“I can understand their frustrations, but we need to get on with it and hopefully at the end of the season we give them something to cheer about.

“Raith Rovers are a good side. It’s going to be a battle to the end.”

Tony Watt: I’ve never even been to Peterhead!

In their previous match at Firhill, Watt was the subject of a few unsavoury chants as he warmed up as a substitute in the first half.

There was more of the same from the Cappielow regulars.

The forward started on the left in their latest win, meaning close proximity to the home fans – including when he curled in a superb cross for Louis Moult’s first-half winner.

“I had the Morton fans calling me all sorts, and good. That’s what we want, isn’t it?” continued Watt.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult combined for Dundee United’s winner against Morton. Image: SNS.

“Every ground in Scotland I go to seems to dislike me.

“Honestly, everywhere I go. Peterhead. I went up to Peterhead and they were abusing me.

“I’ve never been to Peterhead in my life! It’s fuel for me. That’s life, isn’t it?”

The United forward has retained belief, in himself and the team during the recent run of results.

He is confident the club can do what it takes to return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

Next up is a resurgent Arbroath who, despite being bottom of the table, recently came back from 2-0 down to record a win over title challengers Raith.

Jim McIntyre’s side were also unlucky not to take all three points in their recent draw with Inverness.

Warning against ‘sleeping on’ Arbroath

“I know [Lichties assistant manager] Jimmy Boyle well and their coaching staff,” said Watt.

They’ve had positive results when they’ve had a fully fit squad – when they don’t need to put a goalie up front.

“I think it’s been slept on how good Arbroath have been recently.

“We need to be on our A-game, they’re a better side than they were at the start of the season.

“We’ve got a good team, we always knew that.

Arbroath came from behind to win against Raith. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes you go through a little blip, sometimes you don’t win every week but we’ve shown some good character this year.

“It’s never as easy as what you think, even looking at the Championships before.

“We’ve got to kick on and do what we need to do.

“I knew that grit and determination has been there, I had no doubt it coming into Tuesday.”

