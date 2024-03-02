Partick Thistle 1-1 Dundee United: Player ratings and star man as Tangerines fail to take full advantage of Raith slip-up

Dundee United responded to midweek disappointment with a draw away to Partick Thistle.

Brian Graham gave the home side an early lead before Louis Moult equalised after the break with a thumping finish.

The point moves Dundee United clear at the top of the Scottish Championship though they failed to take full advantage of Raith Rovers’ defeat the night before.

The headline from the team sheets was the return of captain Ross Docherty from injury to face his former club, one of three changes to Jim Goodwin’s line-up.

But the away side started the match poorly and were behind within a couple of minutes of kick-off.

Partick Thistle take the lead early

The tone for the opening 45 minutes was set with barely 60 seconds on the clock when Kevin Holt berated his goalkeeper for failing to come for a ball.

In the third minute, Steven Lawless collected a long ball in acres of space and the attack led to a corner from which Thistle took the lead through Brian Graham.

The Thistle marksman nodded in at the back post after Aidan Fitzpatrick’s corner was flicked on.

After that, Kris Doolan’s men were happy to soak up pressure and hit on the break.

It took until the 17th minute for the Terrors to carve out a real opportunity when Moult headed back across goal and Alex Greive, from a few yards, saw his effort blocked on the line.

Fotherigham heads wide as the visitors started to get a grip of the game.

At the other end, another Fitzpatrick corner was going directly into the net and had to be fisted away by Walton and Harry Milne hit the side netting from range.

The best chance for the away came when Holt strode out of defence and the ball found its way to Miller Thomson on the right.

His cross found fellow full-back Scott McMann but his header was stopped by a fantastic stop from keeper David Mitchell.

United almost ended the first half the way they had started it but luckily for them Lewis Neilson’s header from Fitzpatrick’s corner was off target.

Tony Watt gives Dundee United a spark

Partick Thistle continued their conservative approach after the break, with the Tangerines still struggling to create many clear-cut chances.

Greive did connect with a cutback early in the half but it was easily saved.

Around the hour mark, Goodwin made a double change, sending on Tony Watt and Liam Grimshaw.

Watt provided a spark that was missing until that point, working his way down the left but Moult was unable to get enough on the cutback to trouble the keeper.

That gave Dundee United the bit between their teeth and they were level on 67 minutes when the ball broke to Moult in the box and he lashed it beyond Mitchell, losing his boot as he was challenged while shooting.

United fans were given a scare soon after when Walton was beaten to the ball by the head of Wasiri Williams but the keeper’s defence bailed him out.

The away side were now piling on the pressure and Declan Gallagher was booked for dissent when he was sure Moult’s goal-bound effort was blocked by a Thistle hand.

Thomson, now in a more advanced role, struck well but there were bodies flying all over to block the way to go.

Star man: Tony Watt

In a lacklustre performance for much of the day, it took a substitute to bring them to life.

Watt won a flick-on just after coming on and then beat his man on the left before creating a chance within minutes of taking to the field.

He repeated the feat towards the end of the game, winning a corner in a spell of late pressure, but United could not find a winner.

Line-up

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 5; Thomson 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 6, McMann 6; Fotheringham 5 (Grimshaw 59′, 6), Docherty 6 (Tillson 71′), Sibbald 6, Middleton 5 (Watt 59′, 6); Greive 6 Moult 6 (Mochrie 88′).

Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Graham, Meekison, Cudjoe.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 4,448