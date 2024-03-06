Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler opens up on his road to recovery after third operation of a nightmare campaign

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has described the mental challenge he has faced after battling back from a third operation of a troubled season.

The 21-year-old has suffered a trying campaign, both physically and psychologically, after suffering repeated blows in a nightmare spell.

An ankle injury picked up in pre-season training saw him go under the knife for the first time and delayed his action this term until September.

In his first game back, it was a knee issue that required a second procedure and kept him sidelined for another two months.

Four games into his second comeback of the campaign, the former Rangers and Manchester City trainee dislocated his shoulder against Arbroath on November 28 and needed another operation.

“It has been a long road for me,” he said after playing 35 minutes in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Airdrie. “I have had three different injuries and it’s been tough, but it’s just good to be back out there, though obviously the result is disappointing.

“It was tough. I think if I’d just had one injury and you know what’s going to happen – you are out for a long period – that would be a bit different.

“To go through three different ones, just randomly, is just crazy. It has been tough mentally but it’s just good to be out there I guess.

“The third one just came out of nowhere. It was something completely different from anything, so different from your ankle or your knee.

Upset

“I was just upset, because I knew how hard I’d worked to get back and how much I’d done to get back out there on the pitch with the boys.

“And then to know that you are going to be in the stands just watching again, it was very tough.”

The mental strain of three serious injuries in such quick succession was clear and manager James McPake and his staff were quick to recognise that.

Ritchie-Hosler was allowed to recuperate after his latest surgery at home in Manchester and the fact his convalescence coincided with the festive period helped the youngster’s recovery.

“The gaffer has been really supportive the whole time,” he added. “With all three injuries he has always given me time to go home and said whenever you need to go, you can go. He has been really supportive.

“I spent Christmas and New Year down there. That is unusual when you are so far away from home, but he has been really good.

“It was good to go home because my family have been through the bad times and the good times.

“They just wanted me to be careful and seeing me back out there would hopefully have got a smile.

“I’m smiling now having got back out there and I’ll have a smile on my face just being back out there playing again.

“All the fans gave me a great ovation and I’m obviously very thankful for all the messages that I’ve had while I have been out injured. I am really grateful.”

‘Ritchie-Hosler keen to ‘make an impact’

He may have missed great swathes of the action so far – Tuesday was just his sixth appearance of the campaign – but the hope is Ritchie-Hosler will now be able to contribute to the ‘business end’ of the season.

First up in the final quarter of the fixtures is Saturday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

It is something for the wide man, who made last his loan from Rangers a permanent move in the summer, to relish.

“Last year I felt that I played a part,” he said. “And hopefully in the latter stages I can play a good part, make an impact and just help the team.

“I have only played in one of the derbies when I came on for a bit [as a 52nd minute sub in the 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup].

“I have not played away there so it should be a tough one but one that we will look forward to.”