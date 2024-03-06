Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler opens up on his road to recovery after third operation of a nightmare campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler opens up on his road to recovery after third operation of a nightmare campaign

The former Rangers and Manchester City youngster made his latest comeback against Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler warms up before making his latest Dunfermline comeback against Airdrie. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has described the mental challenge he has faced after battling back from a third operation of a troubled season.

The 21-year-old has suffered a trying campaign, both physically and psychologically, after suffering repeated blows in a nightmare spell.

An ankle injury picked up in pre-season training saw him go under the knife for the first time and delayed his action this term until September.

In his first game back, it was a knee issue that required a second procedure and kept him sidelined for another two months.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler battles for possession during his latest Dunfermline Athletic F.C. comeback against Airdrie.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler battles for possession during his latest Dunfermline comeback against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Four games into his second comeback of the campaign, the former Rangers and Manchester City trainee dislocated his shoulder against Arbroath on November 28 and needed another operation.

“It has been a long road for me,” he said after playing 35 minutes in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Airdrie. “I have had three different injuries and it’s been tough, but it’s just good to be back out there, though obviously the result is disappointing.

“It was tough. I think if I’d just had one injury and you know what’s going to happen – you are out for a long period – that would be a bit different.

“To go through three different ones, just randomly, is just crazy. It has been tough mentally but it’s just good to be out there I guess.

“The third one just came out of nowhere. It was something completely different from anything, so different from your ankle or your knee.

Upset

“I was just upset, because I knew how hard I’d worked to get back and how much I’d done to get back out there on the pitch with the boys.

“And then to know that you are going to be in the stands just watching again, it was very tough.”

The mental strain of three serious injuries in such quick succession was clear and manager James McPake and his staff were quick to recognise that.

Ritchie-Hosler was allowed to recuperate after his latest surgery at home in Manchester and the fact his convalescence coincided with the festive period helped the youngster’s recovery.

“The gaffer has been really supportive the whole time,” he added. “With all three injuries he has always given me time to go home and said whenever you need to go, you can go. He has been really supportive.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler writhes in agony after dislocating his shoulder in Dunfermline's recent 3-0 win against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler suffered his latest injury against Arbroath in November. Image: SNS.

“I spent Christmas and New Year down there. That is unusual when you are so far away from home, but he has been really good.

“It was good to go home because my family have been through the bad times and the good times.

“They just wanted me to be careful and seeing me back out there would hopefully have got a smile.

“I’m smiling now having got back out there and I’ll have a smile on my face just being back out there playing again.

“All the fans gave me a great ovation and I’m obviously very thankful for all the messages that I’ve had while I have been out injured. I am really grateful.”

‘Ritchie-Hosler keen to ‘make an impact’

He may have missed great swathes of the action so far – Tuesday was just his sixth appearance of the campaign – but the hope is Ritchie-Hosler will now be able to contribute to the ‘business end’ of the season.

First up in the final quarter of the fixtures is Saturday’s Fife derby against rivals Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park.

It is something for the wide man, who made last his loan from Rangers a permanent move in the summer, to relish.

“Last year I felt that I played a part,” he said. “And hopefully in the latter stages I can play a good part, make an impact and just help the team.

“I have only played in one of the derbies when I came on for a bit [as a 52nd minute sub in the 3-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup].

“I have not played away there so it should be a tough one but one that we will look forward to.”

More from Football

Tony Watt called on the Dundee United fans to get behind them. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt lifts lid on Scotland-wide terrace abuse as defiant Dundee United star brands…
St Johnstone's DJ Jaiyesimi picked up a knee injury against Livingston.
St Johnstone star DJ Jaiyesimi out for weeks with knee injury
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to 'enjoy the ride' following latest twists in rollercoaster…
Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes is caught on his knee by Aidrie skipper Adam Frizzell.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Relegation threat after defeat, the two Kanes and should Airdrie…
Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee remain 'work in progress' admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement
Tony Watt and Louis Moult combined for Dundee United's winner against Morton. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines pull further clear of Raith Rovers in…
Then Uefa President Michel Platini chats with SFA chief executive Gordon Smith during the 2008 St Johnstone v St Mirren Scottish Cup tie at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown recalls day disgraced Uefa president Michel Platini came to…
Sean Dillon signs a new contract
Sean Dillon extends Montrose contract beyond 41st birthday as Gable Endies hail 'high level'…
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
JOHN NELMS: What building new Dundee FC stadium means for the city – and…
3