Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 0-2 Airdrie: Match report, star man and ratings as Pars resurgence falls flat with defeat at home to Airdrie

The East End Park side succumbed to goals either side of the break.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan in action against Airdrie.
Dunfermline slipped to defeat to Airdrie.

Dunfermline’s recent resurgence came to a halt as Airdrie plundered victory from a subdued East End Park.

Nikolay Todorov came back to haunt his old club with a ninth goal of the season to give the Diamonds an early lead.

And Gabby McGill, another former Fifers striker, doubled their advantage in the 60th minute to leave the hosts facing an uphill struggle.

There was no lack of effort but the cutting edge was missing in attack and the East End Park men slipped to sixth in the Championship table.

Pars’ rollercoaster fortunes continue

It would not be this season for Dunfermline without the yin and yang of their injury concerns.

After netting his first goal of his loan spell from St Johnstone in the win over Ayr United at the weekend, Chris Kane said he was determined to build on that maiden strike.

But the 29-year-old, who missed last Tuesday’s goalless draw with Inverness Caley Thistle through illness, dropped out of the home line-up – and was not even named on the bench.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler warms up for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler was back in the Dunfermline squad for the first time in over three months. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

He was replaced by Alex Jakubiak, with Owen Moffat also left out in favour of former Celtic team-mate Ben Summers.

Amongst the substitutes was the welcome sight of skipper Kyle Benedictus again after his inclusion against Ayr United at the weekend.

And Kane Ritchie-Hosler had also been given the all-clear to step up his recovery following a hospital scan yesterday on the shoulder he dislocated three months ago.

He was greeted like a returning hero when he was introduced ten minutes after the interval for just a sixth appearance of the season.

Unchartered territory this term

So used to winning games last season in League One on their procession towards the title, Dunfermline have found their return to the Championship trying, to say the least.

Injury-ravaged almost from day one, they have understandably struggled.

But they came into this rearranged encounter buoyed by a fourth game undefeated at the weekend.

Ben Summers takes on Airdrie's Charlie Telfer during a fast start from Dunfermline.
Ben Summers takes on Airdrie’s Charlie Telfer during a fast start from Dunfermline. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

It may have been modest, but the comfortable 2-0 victory over Ayr stretched their positive sequence to the longest period of success this term.

Up to fifth in the table, also, they knew that another win would put daylight between them and their visitors, one place below on goals scored ahead of kick-off.

With the small matter of a Fife derby against Raith Rovers on Saturday, the Pars were keen to keep the feel-good factor going. But they will have to lift themselves again.

A break with the norm

The Pars traditionally shoot towards their own supporters in the second period of games.

However, on Saturday against Ayr they were forced to do that in the first-half – and they were two goals to the good by the interval.

Skipper Chris Hamilton was asked after the game whether he might choose to stick with the same direction against Airdrie.

Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo and Airdrie opponent Liam McStravick square up following a poor challenge on Miles Welch-Hayes.

The answer was yes. Seeking a continuing change in fortunes, the Fifers lined up facing their own supporters and went for it from the off.

There were just 25 seconds on the clock when Matty Todd bounced a shot wide after being set up by Jakubiak following a penetrating run from Summers.

Moments later, Lewis McCann was too weak with an effort after slick play and in the tenth minute Todd screwed another shot past.

Diamonds sharper

Airdrie also had their moments, with Liam McStravick missing the target by a matter of inches with a superb volley before Todorov gave the visitors the breakthrough.

Skipper Adam Frizzell arced in a cross from the left bye-line that eliminated keeper Deniz Mehmet.

And Todorov rose above Josh Edwards to bullet in his header from two yards out.

Former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov nods in to give Airdrie the lead.
Former Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov nods in to give Airdrie the lead. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline almost responded instantly, but a Miles Welch-Hayes header from Paul Allan’s corner was cleared off the line before Hamilton’s follow-up shot flew wide.

Todd then shot wildly after being found in space by a smart free-kick after a melee was sparked by Adam Frizzell’s poor challenge on Welch-Hayes.

Comeback cut short

Dunfermline would not have been too disappointed with their first-half display and they opened the second period on top.

Jakubiak blazed high and wide in the 49th minutes and then, three minutes later, Allan’s cross almost deceived Airdrie keeper Josh Rae as it clipped the outside of his right-hand post.

Gabby McGill fires in a stunning second for Airdrie.
Gabby McGill fires in a stunning second for Airdrie. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

But, out of the blue, Airdrie doubled their advantage.

A header clear was returned to the edge of the box and McGill swivelled to arrow a stunning shot on the bounce into the top corner.

Dunfermline tried manfully to find a way back into the encounter but it slipped away from them as Airdrie remained resolute in defence.

Star Man: Malachi Fagan-Walcott

Unusual it may be considering Dunfermline lost and Fagan-Walcott was at the heart of the defence.

But the on-loan Cardiff City centre-half could not be blamed for Airdrie’s two goals.

And everything the one-time Dundee loan man did oozed class whether in the air or with the ball at his feet.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 6; Welch-Hayes 6, Hamilton 6, Fagan-Walcott 7, Edwards 6; Allan 7 (Moffat 70 3), Otoo 6; McCann 6 (Ritchie-Hosler 55), Todd 6, Summers 6 (Holmes 70 3); Jakubiak 6 (O’Halloran 70 3). Subs not used: Little, Benedictus, Chalmers, T Sutherland, Benjamin. Booked: Otoo, Mehmet.

Referee: Duncan Williams.

Attendance: 4,988.

