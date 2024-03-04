Chris Kane sets goals target as St Johnstone striker kick-starts Dunfermline loan with first goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane sets goals target as St Johnstone striker kick-starts Dunfermline loan with first goal

The 29-year-old netted the second for the Pars in their 2-0 win against Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane raises both arms in the air as he celebrates scoring his first goal for Dunfermline.
Chris Kane (right) celebrates scoring his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Chris Kane is hopeful his maiden Dunfermline goal is the first of many for the club.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker broke his duck for the Pars in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Ayr United.

It was just a second strike of the season for the 29-year-old, who scored his only goal in 15 appearances for Saints this term in their 1-0 win over St Mirren on December 6.

On-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane shoots at goal to net his first goal for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
On-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores his first goal for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The marksman has suffered an injury-plagued spell and penned only a short-term deal at McDiarmid Park last summer. He then agreed another before pushing to go out on loan last month.

He has made an instant impact with the Pars thanks to his experience, energy in attack, selfless running and wealth of game knowhow.

But, never really known for his goals – he has 37 from almost 250 Saints outings – Kane is now determined to get himself on the scoresheet on a regular basis with the Fifers.

He said: “I’m a striker, I want to score goals. The main thing is winning games, if we won 1-0 and I never scored I would still be happy.

“But obviously I’m delighted that I got my first goal for the club.

Optimism

“They had a throw-in that went back to the centre-half and I just pressed him. That’s what I do, and noticed he took a touch. I thought ‘I can get there’ and nicked it off him.

“I was in the box one-on-one with the goalie, and sometimes those are the ones where you’ve got too much time to think about it.

“But I knew the goalie would go down and I lifted it over him. Thankfully it went into the net.

“Running through you’re thinking ‘I need to score’. Thankfully I did, and hopefully I can get more.”

Kane’s cool strike in first-half injury-time doubled Dunfermline’s advantage against Ayr following Chris Hamilton’s headed opener just five minutes earlier.

Chris Kane holds a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf above his head after joining on loan from St Johnstone.
Chris Kane joined Dunfermline on loan from St Johnstone in February. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The victory stretched the Pars’ unbeaten run to four games and lifted them up to fifth in the Championship table.

There may be a temptation in some quarters to get carried away by the upturn in fortunes. And by the fact they could move to within two points of Morton in fourth with a win over Airdrie on Tuesday evening.

However, the Fifers also sit just two points above Inverness Caley Thistle in second-bottom. Having not long arrested a run of nine matches without a win, Kane insists no-one at East End Park is getting complacent.

Besides, as someone who saw Saints come a cropper away to Airdrie in the Scottish Cup in January, he is fully aware of the challenges that still lie ahead for the Pars.

Kane: ‘A really good feeling’

He said: “Saturday was a really good feeling. It’s the first win at home for a while (three months), the boys are saying.

“It’s good for the fans, they’re still coming in numbers, and it’s a massive three points.

“It pushes us up the table. Now, we need to crack on to Tuesday and hopefully get another win.

“I know Airdrie beat St Johnstone a few weeks ago and I know they’re a good side that pass the ball well. So, we’ll need to be at the top of our game to get a result.

“It’s a tight league, so no-one is going to get carried away.

“I came here when we were ninth, we’re up to fifth now. But one defeat and you can be back down there, so we need to be on it on Tuesday and hopefully not get beat.”

