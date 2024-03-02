James McPake insists Dunfermline have ‘set the bar’ as he picks out key factors in Ayr United victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake insists Dunfermline have ‘set the bar’ as he picks out key factors in Ayr United victory

The Pars won for the second time in three games to continue their recent revival.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake in contemplative mood.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

James McPake insists Dunfermline have ‘set the bar’ for the rest of the season after comfortably seeing off Ayr United to go four games undefeated.

The Pars picked up a first win in ten games with last Friday’s 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle and appear to be playing with restored confidence.

The win over Ayr came courtesy of two goals in five minutes just before the break from Chris Hamilton and Chris Kane.

It lifted the Fifers up to fifth in the table ahead of the visit of Airdrie on Tuesday.

James McPake claps the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans.
James McPake was delighted with Dunfermline’s win over Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

However, they are still only two points above Inverness Caley Thistle in second-bottom spot and McPake is determined to see his side build on their success.

He said: “I thought we started the game really well, with the energy.

“Owen Moffat was really good in the opening stages of the game and the crowd reacted to that as well.

“That was the last thing we said to them in the dressing room. When we’re playing here we need to get the crowd involved in the game.

“You can maybe not start the game well but you need to do certain things to get them onside, by working hard and running about – and thankfully today the quality was there as well.

McPake: ‘Very comfortable’

“I think we deserved the 2-0 lead going into half-time.

“In the first-half, we were very comfortable.

“Again, the greedy side of you thinks we could have been more goals in front if we were that wee bit more ruthless. But that’s just being greedy.

“But it’s certainly the best we’ve played here in a long, long time.”

He added: “We’ve got to build on this. That’s the bar set now.

A celebrating Chris Hamilton.
Chris Hamilton headed in Dunfermline’s opening goal against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“We’ve never used it as an excuse but there’s been plenty there that have said the injuries have been hampering us – which they have, we know that.

“But some of the performances, you can’t excuse with injuries.

“But I’m pleased where we are now that everyone’s coming back.

“And, I don’t like the word, but hopefully we get a wee bit of luck regarding the injuries and we can push on even further.”

With club captain Kyle Benedictus back amongst the substitutes for the first time in over two months, and with Matty Todd and Alex Jakubiak back in the fold, Dunfermline are looking much healthier.

‘DAFC luxury’

And McPake, who brought on Alex Jakubiak, Michael O’Halloran, Joe Chalmers, Brad Holmes and Ben Summers in the second-half, is relieved to have strength in depth again after an injury-ravaged campaign.

He said: “Being able to bring on five players, any of those five could have been in our team.

“That’s the first time this season we’ve had the luxury to be able to do that.

“We know the squad is strong, but it’s only strong when most of them are fit and we’ve still got a couple of them to come back into it.

“Now we’ve got options to either change the shape or in what we’re trying to do.”

