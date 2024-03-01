Dunfermline handed massive injury boost as skipper Kyle Benedictus added to squad to face Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline handed massive injury boost as skipper Kyle Benedictus added to squad to face Ayr United

The ex-Dundee and Raith Rovers defender has been sidelined for the last 2 months in an injury-ravaged season.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus has been out for most of the season through injury. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline have been handed a massive boost after it was revealed skipper Kyle Benedictus will return to the squad for the visit of Ayr United.

The ex-Dundee and Raith Rovers defender has suffered a troubled campaign due to injury and has played only ten times this term.

In a nightmare spell, the 32-year-old has featured for just over an hour of football in the last six months.

First, the experienced centre-half broke a bone in his foot in 1-1 draw away to Inverness Caley Thistle on September 2.

Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus holds his foot after sustaining a broken bone back in September. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus picked up a foot injury in September. Image: SNS.

Then, on his return to action against former club Raith on October 28, he sustained a thigh injury and lasted just 45 minutes.

In his second comeback, he suffered an even more serious thigh problem after being pressed into action in the final 21 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

There were initial fears the Fifers captain would need surgery that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

But he has been able to rehabilitate without an operation and was given the green light to step up his recovery earlier than expected in recent days.

Manager James McPake, who at first anticipated Benedictus being out for another month, explained: “Kyle has been training and he’ll be in the squad.

‘Benedictus is a big influence’

“He’s back in and he’s looked great, actually. It’s very good to have him back.

“He’s a big influence on the squad, and even in training, just driving standards.

“He’s done all his end-stage rehab. We got the go-ahead the week before to step him up and see how it goes, and then put him into training.

“Touch wood, there’s been no kick-back yet. He’s done Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.

“So, he’s at the end of his first week of training, and he trained match-day minus one stuff on Friday.

Kyle Benedictus is challenged by two Ayr United opponents as the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. skipper battles to keep hold of the ball.
Kyle Benedictus made his second comeback of the season against Ayr United in December. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Before, he’s been going away and doing his own stuff.

“So, we’ll put him in the squad and see if we need him against Ayr.”

Benedictus joins Matty Todd and Alex Jakubiak in making themselves available again in recent weeks to help give the Dunfermline squad a healthier feel.

It is hoped the likes of Rhys Breen and the unlucky Kane Ritchie-Hosler will not be too far behind as, finally, the Pars’ debilitating injury list eases.

There was further good news for McPake when Lewis McCann was cleared to face Ayr, despite limping off in the goalless draw with Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night after just 27 minutes.

And on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is also expected to be be passed fit after illness this week.

‘Trained well’

McPake added: “Chris Kane should be available again. He was due to start the game on Tuesday night but he got ill.

“He’s trained the last couple of days and so has Lewis.

“Lewis’ hamstring was tight and, to be fair, if Chris Kane had been available then Lewis would have sat the game out.

“In the end, he only got 20 minutes anyway.

“But he’s had everything looked at and he’s okay. He’s trained well in the last couple of days.”

