Dunfermline handed massive injury boost as skipper Kyle Benedictus added to squad to face Ayr United

Dunfermline have been handed a massive boost after it was revealed skipper Kyle Benedictus will return to the squad for the visit of Ayr United.

The ex-Dundee and Raith Rovers defender has suffered a troubled campaign due to injury and has played only ten times this term.

In a nightmare spell, the 32-year-old has featured for just over an hour of football in the last six months.

First, the experienced centre-half broke a bone in his foot in 1-1 draw away to Inverness Caley Thistle on September 2.

Then, on his return to action against former club Raith on October 28, he sustained a thigh injury and lasted just 45 minutes.

In his second comeback, he suffered an even more serious thigh problem after being pressed into action in the final 21 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Ayr United on December 30.

There were initial fears the Fifers captain would need surgery that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

But he has been able to rehabilitate without an operation and was given the green light to step up his recovery earlier than expected in recent days.

Manager James McPake, who at first anticipated Benedictus being out for another month, explained: “Kyle has been training and he’ll be in the squad.

‘Benedictus is a big influence’

“He’s back in and he’s looked great, actually. It’s very good to have him back.

“He’s a big influence on the squad, and even in training, just driving standards.

“He’s done all his end-stage rehab. We got the go-ahead the week before to step him up and see how it goes, and then put him into training.

“Touch wood, there’s been no kick-back yet. He’s done Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday.

“So, he’s at the end of his first week of training, and he trained match-day minus one stuff on Friday.

“Before, he’s been going away and doing his own stuff.

“So, we’ll put him in the squad and see if we need him against Ayr.”

Benedictus joins Matty Todd and Alex Jakubiak in making themselves available again in recent weeks to help give the Dunfermline squad a healthier feel.

It is hoped the likes of Rhys Breen and the unlucky Kane Ritchie-Hosler will not be too far behind as, finally, the Pars’ debilitating injury list eases.

There was further good news for McPake when Lewis McCann was cleared to face Ayr, despite limping off in the goalless draw with Inverness Caley Thistle on Tuesday night after just 27 minutes.

And on-loan St Johnstone striker Chris Kane is also expected to be be passed fit after illness this week.

‘Trained well’

McPake added: “Chris Kane should be available again. He was due to start the game on Tuesday night but he got ill.

“He’s trained the last couple of days and so has Lewis.

“Lewis’ hamstring was tight and, to be fair, if Chris Kane had been available then Lewis would have sat the game out.

“In the end, he only got 20 minutes anyway.

“But he’s had everything looked at and he’s okay. He’s trained well in the last couple of days.”