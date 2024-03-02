Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Kilmarnock ‘disappointment’ as he explains Trevor Carson omission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Kilmarnock ‘disappointment’ as he explains Trevor Carson omission

The Dark Blues led twice but were pegged back in stoppage time by 10-man Killie.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Derek McInnes ahead of kick off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Derek McInnes ahead of kick off. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty admits his Dundee side have to learn to “manage” games better after Kilmarnock snatched a stoppage-time point at Dens Park.

However, the Dark Blues boss was delighted with the response his team made to their midweek thumping at the hands of Celtic.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead as Scott Tiffoney forced an own goal from Killie goalie Will Dennis before Marley Watkins levelled things before the break.

In the second half, Dundee regained the lead through Luke McCowan’s penalty after Lewis Mayo had hauled down Tiffoney in the area. The Kilmarnock defender also saw red for the challenge.

Robbie Deas, though, struck in stoppage time to earn the 10 men a point. The goal saw Dundee drop out of the top six.

‘Reaction’

It was a result, however, that was unfair on the Dark Blues says Docherty.

Scott Tiffoney fires goalwards as Dundee take the lead. Image: SNS
Scott Tiffoney fires goalwards as Dundee take the lead. Image: SNS

“The over-riding feeling is one of disappointment,” the Dens boss said.

“But we had a difficult night on Wednesday and our season won’t be defined by that result. But what would define it is our reaction to it.

“Our reaction today was fantastic.

“At the start of the game we were excellent and took the lead justifiably.

Robbie Deas grabs a late equaliser. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Robbie Deas grabs a late equaliser. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“Kilmarnock were always going to come at us.

“But we got in front again justifiably and after that maybe we need another goal.

“We should have seen the game out. I thought we were the better team today and deserved to take the three points.

“But the lesson today is when you are better than teams and get in front make sure you see the game out.”

Trevor Carson

Jon McCracken
Jon McCracken made his second Dundee debut. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Docherty was full of praise for Tiffoney after the attacker played a key role in both goals.

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken also earned plaudits from his manager after making his first appearance since returning on loan from Norwich.

That was due to the absence of Trevor Carson through injury.

“Trevor had a recurrence of a wee injury he has in his knee,” Docherty explained.

“Sometimes with three games in a week, it can flare up.

“It was a minor niggle.”

