Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Kilmarnock ‘disappointment’ as he explains Trevor Carson omission

Tony Docherty admits his Dundee side have to learn to “manage” games better after Kilmarnock snatched a stoppage-time point at Dens Park.

However, the Dark Blues boss was delighted with the response his team made to their midweek thumping at the hands of Celtic.

The hosts started brightly and took the lead as Scott Tiffoney forced an own goal from Killie goalie Will Dennis before Marley Watkins levelled things before the break.

In the second half, Dundee regained the lead through Luke McCowan’s penalty after Lewis Mayo had hauled down Tiffoney in the area. The Kilmarnock defender also saw red for the challenge.

Robbie Deas, though, struck in stoppage time to earn the 10 men a point. The goal saw Dundee drop out of the top six.

‘Reaction’

It was a result, however, that was unfair on the Dark Blues says Docherty.

“The over-riding feeling is one of disappointment,” the Dens boss said.

“But we had a difficult night on Wednesday and our season won’t be defined by that result. But what would define it is our reaction to it.

“Our reaction today was fantastic.

“At the start of the game we were excellent and took the lead justifiably.

“Kilmarnock were always going to come at us.

“But we got in front again justifiably and after that maybe we need another goal.

“We should have seen the game out. I thought we were the better team today and deserved to take the three points.

“But the lesson today is when you are better than teams and get in front make sure you see the game out.”

Trevor Carson

Docherty was full of praise for Tiffoney after the attacker played a key role in both goals.

Goalkeeper Jon McCracken also earned plaudits from his manager after making his first appearance since returning on loan from Norwich.

That was due to the absence of Trevor Carson through injury.

“Trevor had a recurrence of a wee injury he has in his knee,” Docherty explained.

“Sometimes with three games in a week, it can flare up.

“It was a minor niggle.”