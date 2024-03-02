St Johnstone boss Craig Levein believes point against Livingston will be a crucial one as Adama Sidibeh all-clear is confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein believes point against Livingston will be a crucial one as Adama Sidibeh all-clear is confirmed

The Perth side earned a draw thanks to Nicky Clark.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie May celebrates with Nicky Clark.
Stevie May celebrates with Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager believes his team’s late comeback point against Livingston will turn out to be a crucial one in the Perth side’s relegation battle.

Nicky Clark’s 87th minute equaliser kept Saints 11 points ahead of their McDiarmid Park opponents, extended the gap to second bottom Ross County to five and lifted them above Aberdeen into ninth place.

It was scrappy contest that produced around 20 minutes of injury time and very little in the way of creative quality.

But when the Saturday fixtures were completed, Saints finished up in a better position than where they started the day.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Livingston boss David Martindale.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein and Livingston boss David Martindale. Image: SNS.

“I think in the end this will be a good point,” said Levein.

“It was two teams at the bottom end of the table, concerned about the league position, realising that if it comes to a scrap they have to roll their sleeves up and have a go.

“What you saw was the outcome of the pressure – there wasn’t much good football or calm thinking going on.

“It was a real fight and that’s down to the position the two teams are in.”

Moment of quality

Not for the first time this season, Clark and Graham Carey’s final third class shone through.

“Playing Nicky was a big one for me because I was really concerned about him breaking down,” said Levein.

“But if we can get quality balls into the box he’ll score goals.

“We had a lot of crosses but they were poor – until Graham Carey put a great one in and then you wouldn’t want anyone else on the end of it other than Nicky.

Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-1.
Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

“That’s what he does. He scores goals and he’s done it his whole career.

“We didn’t get the quality balls into him in the first part of the game but then you saw what happened when we did.

“Of course there was a VAR check and I was saying: ‘No, I can’t take another one’!”

Sidibeh scan results give reassurance

Seven days after collapsing on the pitch in Paisley, Adama Sidibeh was used as a second half substitute.

“We got the scan results on Adama and there are no cardiac issues at all,” said Levein.

“I think he just worked so hard last week he’s ended up dizzy due to the exertion.
“We looked at his numbers for high intensity running and he was twice or three times some of the others.

“I think that pushed him over the edge and he’s collapsed.

Adam Sidibeh was back on the pitch.
Adam Sidibeh was back on the pitch. Image: Shutterstock.

“You have to go through all the medical checks to make sure there isn’t something there which will cause a problem in the future.

“He said today that he wanted to be involved.

“We’re delighted to get him back and I thought he was unlucky again not to score.”

