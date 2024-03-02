St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark grabs late goal to lift Saints up to 9th

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark grabs late goal to lift Saints up to 9th

The Perth side had to come from behind for their point.

By Eric Nicolson
Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-1.
Nicky Clark scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein had been contemplating leaving St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out of the Perth side’s clash with Livingston.

The McDiarmid Park manager will be relieved that he didn’t.

Saints’ top scorer, whose game-time is being carefully managed after a series of injuries over the last year, earned his team a precious point with a late equaliser.

The superb 87th minute header keeps Livi 11 points to their rear and, with Aberdeen losing in Paisley, lifts them into ninth in the table.

Levein picked the same starting XI that did so well for him at Pittodrie.

A combination of a bare pitch and a more physical opposition than the Dons meant there wasn’t the same control and flow to the Saints’ first half performance as in midweek.

A number of injury stoppages and set-pieces didn’t help either.

It was no surprise that it took a goal from a corner to break the deadlock.

On 37 minutes a Sean Kelly out-swinging corner was met by Michael Devlin, who headed the ball into the danger area, where Andrew Shinnie hooked a shot over his shoulder past Dimitar Mitov.

Andrew Shinnie scores to make it 1-0.
Andrew Shinnie scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

It wasn’t until the last attack of the half that Saints produced an effort on goal but Nicky Clark’s glancing header from a Matt Smith cross was comfortably dealt with by Shamal George.

Second half

A Mitov double save seven minutes into the second half kept Saints in the game – first to deny Daniel Mackay from distance and then Kurtis Guthrie on the rebound.

On 77 minutes, Considine, who came on for an injured captain, Liam Gordon, coughed up the ball for Guthrie but the Livi man dragged his shot on the angle wide.

Just as it looked like Livi’s game-management and time-wasting would earn them a win, Clark headed home a Graham Carey cross with three minutes of normal time left.

There was nearly a late twist when Ryan McGowan slipped in the box but David Keltjens made a vital intervention to prevent a stoppage sucker-punch

Player ratings

Mitov 6.5, McGowan 6, Gordon 6 (Considine, 56), Clark 7, Jaiyesimi 5.5 (Carey, 45), Robinson 6.5, M Smith 5.5 (Sidibeh, 77), Sprangler 6, Kimpioka 5.5 (May, 56), Keltjens 6, Phillips 7. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Kucheriavyi, K Smith, C Smith.

Star man – Dan Phillips

It wasn’t an afternoon any of the Saints players will look back on with affection but Phillips was the best midfielder on the pitch.

