St Johnstone 1-1 Livingston: Player ratings and star man as Nicky Clark grabs late goal to lift Saints up to 9th

Craig Levein had been contemplating leaving St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out of the Perth side’s clash with Livingston.

The McDiarmid Park manager will be relieved that he didn’t.

Saints’ top scorer, whose game-time is being carefully managed after a series of injuries over the last year, earned his team a precious point with a late equaliser.

The superb 87th minute header keeps Livi 11 points to their rear and, with Aberdeen losing in Paisley, lifts them into ninth in the table.

Levein picked the same starting XI that did so well for him at Pittodrie.

A combination of a bare pitch and a more physical opposition than the Dons meant there wasn’t the same control and flow to the Saints’ first half performance as in midweek.

A number of injury stoppages and set-pieces didn’t help either.

It was no surprise that it took a goal from a corner to break the deadlock.

On 37 minutes a Sean Kelly out-swinging corner was met by Michael Devlin, who headed the ball into the danger area, where Andrew Shinnie hooked a shot over his shoulder past Dimitar Mitov.

It wasn’t until the last attack of the half that Saints produced an effort on goal but Nicky Clark’s glancing header from a Matt Smith cross was comfortably dealt with by Shamal George.

Second half

A Mitov double save seven minutes into the second half kept Saints in the game – first to deny Daniel Mackay from distance and then Kurtis Guthrie on the rebound.

On 77 minutes, Considine, who came on for an injured captain, Liam Gordon, coughed up the ball for Guthrie but the Livi man dragged his shot on the angle wide.

Just as it looked like Livi’s game-management and time-wasting would earn them a win, Clark headed home a Graham Carey cross with three minutes of normal time left.

There was nearly a late twist when Ryan McGowan slipped in the box but David Keltjens made a vital intervention to prevent a stoppage sucker-punch

Player ratings

Mitov 6.5, McGowan 6, Gordon 6 (Considine, 56), Clark 7, Jaiyesimi 5.5 (Carey, 45), Robinson 6.5, M Smith 5.5 (Sidibeh, 77), Sprangler 6, Kimpioka 5.5 (May, 56), Keltjens 6, Phillips 7. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Kucheriavyi, K Smith, C Smith.

Star man – Dan Phillips

It wasn’t an afternoon any of the Saints players will look back on with affection but Phillips was the best midfielder on the pitch.