St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals reason it’s not an automatic ‘same again’ team selection for Livingston game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals reason it’s not an automatic ‘same again’ team selection for Livingston game

The McDiarmid Park manager has no doubts about the task they face in securing a second victory, though.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

If this was a two-game week rather than a three-game one, St Johnstone boss Craig Levein would have been given his easiest team selection since taking over at McDiarmid Park.

But, even though all the individual performances in the impressive victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday night justify a no changes approach to the next match against Livingston, the Saints manager has injury prevention to factor into his thinking.

“Nicky (Clark) has been a really difficult one,” said Levein.

“The fear of breaking down was extremely high after training a couple of times and it being sore and coming back again.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

“He’s played there on Wednesday and that’s something I have to consider.

“I don’t have everything 100% clear in my head.

“If it had been Saturday-Saturday then you’d just say ‘same again’.

“He’s passed all these little tests we had in training, which we have some control over.

“The sessions can be whatever length I want them to be. But he’s doing more in the games than he’s going to do in training.”

St Johnstone's David Keltjens.
St Johnstone’s David Keltjens has suffered niggles since arriving in January. Image: SNS.

Levein added: “David (Keltjens) has been out a long time as well.

“He’s had niggles.

“We’ve tried to manage him to a degree.

“That’s another thing in my head.”

No regression

There may be selection dilemmas for Levein but there is no room for doubt when it comes to the demands he has placed on his players for a match that gives them an opportunity to open up a 14-point gap on their opponents.

“We did some of the video stuff and it was evident that a lot of the stuff that happened in the Aberdeen game was a direct result of our aggression, willingness to run harder and fight against Aberdeen,” he reflected.

“We can talk about formations and individual players but the thing that got us the result was the collective.

“We cannot regress now and go back to a situation where I am shouting like a maniac.

“These days, none a season of that would be good!

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wants another big performance on Saturday.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wants another big performance on Saturday. Image: SNS.

“Up until the St Mirren, there was no evidence of us not working hard enough.

“They’ve answered that question and, for me, the next stage is putting that to bed against Livingston.

“Davie’s teams are always ultra-competitive. Logically, we’re going to face the same again.”

Saints are still waiting for the results of Adama Sidibeh’s last scan so he won’t be in Levein’s squad.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's 4-4-2 reminded Liam Gordon of Tommy Wright's time in charge.
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone going to a 4-4-2 was a throwback to the Tommy…
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark: Livingston game is 'massive' opportunity for St Johnstone who need to build…
DJ Jaiyesimi, Benji Kimpioka and David Keltjens were St Johnstone stars in Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: A system that fitted like a glove, the stars…
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka celebrates scoring.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein proud of Perth players and calls for the same…
Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone's opening goal.
Aberdeen 0-2 St Johnstone: Player ratings and star man as Saints produce best performance…
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan will have a hole in his boot at Pittodrie and St Johnstone…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Why I 'lost the plot' with St Johnstone players and what needs…
Dimitar Mitov knows St Johnstone's performance against St Mirren was nowhere near good enough. Image: SNS
Dimitar Mitov: St Johnstone MUST be better - but I believe we can be
Adama Sidibeh was stretchered off the pitch in Paisley after his collapse. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Adama Sidibeh will miss St Johnstone's clash with Aberdeen after weekend collapse
Andy Considine believes St Johnstone have neglected the basics of football.
Andy Considine: 'Powder-puff' St Johnstone need to heed 'massive wake-up call'

Conversation