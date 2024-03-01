Dundee dealt big injury blow ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Dundee have been dealt a big blow with key defender Jordan McGhee set to miss today’s home clash with Kilmarnock.

The 27-year-old suffered a calf injury during the first half of Wednesday night’s 7-1 thrashing against Celtic at Parkhead.

Dundee face an anxious wait to find out exactly how long McGhee, who has been in top form of late, will be side-lined but he will definitely not be available to play against Killie.

And there was further bad news with Lee Ashcroft set to undergo surgery on his hamstring.

The centre-half was loaned out to Championship outfit Raith Rovers last month but only lasted 43 minutes on his debut for the Kirkcaldy club against Ayr before suffering the injury.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee is out and gone for a scan. He did his calf against Celtic.

“Ashcroft it is a bad one. He is going to need an operation, which we are gutted about. It is a blow for Ashy.”

Docherty will also be without the injured Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda and Ryan Howley for the Killie clash while Finlay Robertson is suspended after being sent off against Celtic.

Despite the hammering from Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, Docherty insisted his players remain upbeat.

The 53-year-old added: “The mood is brilliant. As a newly-promoted club, you are going to have bumps in the road.

“We are not going to be the first team who faces the sort of challenge that we faced the other night.

“The most important thing and massive thing about it is that we won’t be defined by an Old Firm defeat.

“What will define us is our reaction to that defeat. I have every confidence in that group in there.

“They are such an honest group and we have addressed it. It is just about looking forward.

“It is also my responsibility. There is an accountability there.

“Also, speaking to Brendan after the game, we caught Celtic on their best night, and I quote him, their best performance in his second spell at the club.

“We need to take ownership of that but that is history. There is nothing we can do about that. What will define us is our reaction.”

Docherty though is under no illusions about how difficult it will be to bounce back against old pal Derek McInnes’ Killie who sit fourth in the Premiership table.

The Dens boss added: “It will be a really tough game. They have been in brilliant form.

“We have had two draws with them in the league and lost in the cup but there were reasons for that. I expect a really competitive game.

“They’ve done well and it doesn’t surprise me with my relationship with Derek.

“He is a top operator and a great professional.”