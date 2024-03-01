Dundee dealt big injury blow ahead of Kilmarnock clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee dealt big injury blow ahead of Kilmarnock clash

The Dark Blues will be without a defensive regular at Dens Park.

By Neil Robertson
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Dundee have been dealt a big blow with key defender Jordan McGhee set to miss today’s home clash with Kilmarnock.

The 27-year-old suffered a calf injury during the first half of Wednesday night’s 7-1 thrashing against Celtic at Parkhead.

Dundee face an anxious wait to find out exactly how long McGhee, who has been in top form of late, will be side-lined but he will definitely not be available to play against Killie.

And there was further bad news with Lee Ashcroft set to undergo surgery on his hamstring.

The centre-half was loaned out to Championship outfit Raith Rovers last month but only lasted 43 minutes on his debut for the Kirkcaldy club against Ayr before suffering the injury.

Jordan McGhee has been in good form for Dundee lately. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: “Jordan McGhee is out and gone for a scan. He did his calf against Celtic.

“Ashcroft it is a bad one. He is going to need an operation, which we are gutted about. It is a blow for Ashy.”

Docherty will also be without the injured Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda and Ryan Howley for the Killie clash while Finlay Robertson is suspended after being sent off against Celtic.

Despite the hammering from Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops, Docherty insisted his players remain upbeat.

The 53-year-old added: “The mood is brilliant. As a newly-promoted club, you are going to have bumps in the road.

“We are not going to be the first team who faces the sort of challenge that we faced the other night.

“The most important thing and massive thing about it is that we won’t be defined by an Old Firm defeat.

“What will define us is our reaction to that defeat. I have every confidence in that group in there.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty (left) and Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers (right) instruct their respective teams at Celtic Park. Image: Shutterstock

“They are such an honest group and we have addressed it. It is just about looking forward.

“It is also my responsibility. There is an accountability there.

“Also, speaking to Brendan after the game, we caught Celtic on their best night, and I quote him, their best performance in his second spell at the club.

“We need to take ownership of that but that is history. There is nothing we can do about that. What will define us is our reaction.”

Docherty though is under no illusions about how difficult it will be to bounce back against old pal Derek McInnes’ Killie who sit fourth in the Premiership table.

The Dens boss added: “It will be a really tough game. They have been in brilliant form.

“We have had two draws with them in the league and lost in the cup but there were reasons for that. I expect a really competitive game.

“They’ve done well and it doesn’t surprise me with my relationship with Derek.

“He is a top operator and a great professional.”

More from Dundee FC

Ricki Lamie and Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee's Ricki Lamie: Celtic humiliation hurts but Dee must show they can bounce back
Osman Sow was a key man in Dundee's 2021 promotion. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee and Dundee United striker Osman Sow leaves struggling English outfit
Dundee were thrashed 7-1 by Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from Celtic thrashing as Dee endure one of worst defeats…
2
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
'Shocked' Dundee boss Tony Docherty apologises to fans after Celtic thumping
5
Celtic ran riot against Dundee at Parkhead - Greg Taylor celebrates making it 5-0. Image: PA
Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Player ratings and match report as Hoops hammer sorry Dee
Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Raith Rovers' Lee Ashcroft loan could be over already as Dundee defender awaits scan…
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly. Image: SNS
Dundee star Aaron Donnelly reveals Celtic clash will be family affair
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty reveals Dundee striker blow ahead of Celtic clash
Loan star Charlie Reilly in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Charlie Reilly sounds Arbroath battle cry as confident loan star keeps faith in Dundee…
Dundee players dispute a penalty decision against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee's penalty problem: Dark Blues have conceded 10 spot-kicks in the Premiership this season

Conversation