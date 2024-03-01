Dundee United’s Jack Walton reflects on previous promotion and reveals ‘key lessons’ to take into title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United’s Jack Walton reflects on previous promotion and reveals ‘key lessons’ to take into title run-in

The shot-stopper challenged the Terrors to "bounce back" versus Partick Thistle.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton won promotion with Barnsley. Image: SNS.
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton won promotion with Barnsley. Image: SNS.

Even though still on the young side for a goalkeeper, Dundee United’s Jack Walton has experienced promotion.

The on-loan 25-year-old watched on last season as parent club Luton Town won an unlikely spot among the elite of the Premier League.

He did not make an appearance during that fairytale end to the season but was on the bench a couple of times following the move to Bedfordshire in last year’s January transfer window.

Walton was more involved in Barnsley’s 2019 promotion when he was back-up to captain and Wales cap Adam Davies.

Jack Walton in action for Barnsley versus Luton. Image: PA.

The Tykes finished second in English League One that season, coincidentally behind Luton.

It is enough to give some insight into what is required for the Scottish Championship run-in that sees Dundee United neck and neck with Raith Rovers at the top of the division.

Jack Walton: Trust the process

“The key lessons are that it is a very long season, there are loads of ups and some downs,” said Walton. “You just have to trust in the process.

“It is not about individual games or individual months, it is what you do over the course of nine or 10 months and 99% of the time, the best team will get promoted.

“So we just have to make sure we stick to what we believe in and the way we do stuff.

“We need to work hard every single day, do everything right on and off the pitch.

“If you can do all that, most of the time you will get your rewards at the end of the season.”

Jack Walton says Dundee United must ‘bounce back’ versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

That’s not to say he underestimates the challenge ahead. The Tangerines are coming off the back of another home defeat and face two difficult away fixtures in four days.

Third-placed Partick Thislte are up next this weekend before a trip to Greenock to take on Morton on Tuesday.

“I look at the fixtures and think, ‘That’s not an easy game’,” added the United No 1. “That’s not just up here, that’s football in general.

“When I was in England in League One you might be playing Cheltenham with only two or three thousand in a small ground but they will be fighting for their lives.

“Then you might have Derby and there would be 35,000 at a club that would be trying to get promoted.

“So every game of football is difficult – there is no such thing as an easy game.

“At the beginning of the season, you can maybe go on a bit of a bad run but you can’t now as there aren’t many games left.”

Rising to expectation

United have suffered four league defeats this season and have responded each time.

They took seven points from nine following their first defeat of the season to Raith and responded with victories after the other two defeats.

The travelling supporters will want more of the same versus Partick Thistle on Saturday.

“I know we have that expectation every time we go out to win,” said Walton.

“But every time we have been beaten, we have bounced straight back with a result.

Jack Walton after last weekend’s win over Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“The main thing is probably calmness. We know areas where we can improve.

“We know going into the last 11 games we possibly need to tweak a few things and get back on a winning run.”

