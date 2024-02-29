‘No shying away’ from Dundee United expectations as fit again Declan Gallagher opens up on first career operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No shying away’ from Dundee United expectations as fit again Declan Gallagher opens up on first career operation

The defender said the Tangerines got what they deserved in the defeat to Airdrie.

By Craig Cairns
Declan Gallagher recently returned to the Dundee United team following a groin injury. Image: SNS.
Declan Gallagher recently returned to the Dundee United team following a groin injury. Image: SNS.

Dundee United must rise to the high expectations of their fans, according to Declan Gallagher.

Tangerines supporters are growing increasingly restless over an inconsistent run that has seen their team lose three of their last six matches at Tannadice.

Tuesday’s lacklustre defeat to Airdrie came just days after a relatively comfortable victory over Queen’s Park.

United remain top of the Scottish Championship by virtue only of their superior goal difference to rivals Raith Rovers.

But Gallagher believes he and his team-mates must “thrive” under such pressure.

Dundee United’s Declan Gallagher in action versus Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“The expectation levels should be high because Dundee United is a team that should be in the Premiership – simple as that,” said the defender.

“There’s no shying away from it. If boys can’t play under that expectation, then what chance have they got in the top league?

“You should thrive under that pressure and you should love that pressure and you should want to go out there and win every game in front of your own fans.

Saturday was a great result for us but inconsistency has been a big thing for us this season.

“At the end of the day, it’s only our fourth defeat this season, but it’s not great because we know the expectations of this club and the expectations of the fans, wanting us to win every game.

“We’ll sit down, assess the game and see how things go from there – and we’ll try to get back to winning ways on Saturday.”

Tuesday night was the 33-year-old centre-back’s second match in four days following his return from a groin operation.

Declan Gallagher was injured in Dundee United’s win over Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Gallagher had never before gone under the knife in his career and recovering took longer than he expected.

“The way I move, you’d think that was my fifth or sixth operation!” joked the United man.

“It’s the first operation in my career, hopefully it’s the last one of my career as well.

“It should be anyway because I’m feeling great. I’m just trying to get that match fitness back every game I play.

“The groin came away from the bone in the game versus Arbroath. I had a wee bit of inflammation in my ligament, so that was getting dealt with.

‘Progressive’ United physios

“Then my tendon also came off the bone. Only partially, right enough, but those kinds of injuries are tricky. If you don’t do it right, you can end up redoing it.

“The operation basically eliminated all of that, which was perfect for me. It took an extra couple of weeks but it’s sorted now and hopefully I can kick on.

“The physios here have been top class with me. They’re very progressive, they had me back on the park about a week or two after my operation.

Declan Gallagher in training with his team-mates. Image: Dundee United.

“They pushed me as hard as I wanted to push myself and I need to thank them for everything – for even getting me back on the park – because at one stage I thought it was the wrong thing to do, getting the operation.

“But I’ve come back and I’m starting to feel the benefits of it now.

“It’s the business end of the season, I’m trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”

