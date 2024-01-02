Arbroath 0-3 Dundee United: Louis Moult back on the goal trail as Jim Goodwin’s men see off depleted Lichties

Louis Moult ended his Dundee United goal drought in style as the Tangerines began 2024 with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Arbroath.

Moult had endured eight matches without rippling the net prior to facing the depleted Lichties. However, he opened the scoring with a cathartic tap-in in the first period following a slick team move.

Glenn Middleton doubled the Terrors’ advantage straight after the interval, before Moult notched his second to make the contest safe.

The only negative for United was the sight of both Declan Gallagher and Scott McMann being withdrawn due to injuries, albeit Arbroath will have limited sympathy given they were down to the bare bones.

United fielded the same side that swept Partick Thistle, with Gallagher seemingly shaking off a groin complaint to start in Angus; an ill-fated start, as it tuned out.

Arbroath, meanwhile, were only able to name TWO outfield players on the bench – raising the tantalising prospect of goal-scoring goalkeeper Ali Adams entering the fray outfield once more.

That did not come to pass.

Walton showcases worth

Kick-off was delayed by five minutes; such was the congestion at the turnstiles as more than 3,000 Arabs packed into the Pleasureland end.

And they saw the visitors enjoy the better of the opening exchanges, capped when Moult diverted a dangerous McMann cut-back over Derek Gaston’s bar.

However, it was the Lichties who registered the first shot on target. Gallagher misjudged a lofted ball forward, allowing Leighton McIntosh to unleash a ferocious drive – but Jack Walton’s low save was excellent.

United carved open the packed Arbroath defence when a delightful Moult flick sent Middleton haring through, only for Gaston to smother his raking effort.

Moult then fizzed a shot narrowly wide of the post after latching on to a Liam Grimshaw header.

At the other end, Jay Bird was booked for diving after hitting the deck despite Gallagher pulling out of his challenge.

That would be one of the final acts from the big United stopper, who was replaced by Ross Graham after falling to the ground clutching his groin.

Goal drought ends

United broke the deadlock with the only moment of true quality in the first half.

Craig Sibbald won possession on the touchline with a fine sliding challenge and fed Kai Fotheringham. The winger slipped a super through-ball to Tony Watt and, despite the temptation to shoot, he teed up Moult for a routine finish.

After 732 minutes of frustration, the ex-Motherwell man had his ninth of the season. It would soon be 10.

United earned themselves some breathing space within three minutes of the restart when Middleton scampered on to a Holt pass, leaving a square Lichties back-line in his wake – and his dinked finish was clinical.

Moult’s second of the afternoon owed much to the work of Fotheringham, who left Darren Lyon in his wake on the right wing before delivering a pin-point cross for Moult to head home from point-blank range.

That made it 13-0 to United on aggregate between these sides this season as the away section chimed in with a rendition of “can we play you every week?”

The only negative for the Terrors was their lengthening injury list, with McMann hobbling off after awkwardly going over his ankle as he sought to burst away from Innes Murray.

Arbroath thought they had breached the visitors when a corner-kick resulted in an almighty stramash and, according to the Lichties’ players, the ball was scrambled over the line.

But referee Colin Steven blew for a foul amid the melee.

And it was United who almost extended their lead, with Declan Glass forcing two saves from Gaston and smashing another effort inches wide of the post.

Star man: Louis Moult (Dundee United)

There was plenty of competition among those in green.

Middleton consistently broke the Arbroath defensive line and his finish was delightful, while Sibbald was everywhere in the engine room and his use of the ball was superb. McMann was also a constant presence down the left before limping off.

However, Moult deserves the plaudits for a couple of composed – if relatively simple for a finisher of his ability – goals, and excellent link-up play with Watt and the United wingers.

Player ratings

Arbroath (4-5-1): Gaston 7; Norey 6, Stewart 6, Hamilton 5, Lyon 5; McIntosh 6, Slater 6, Murray 6, Jacobs 5 (Joao Balde 67), Stowe 6; Bird 5 (Dunnwald-Turan 67). Subs not used: Adams.

Dundee United (4-4-2): Walton 7; Grimshaw 7, Gallagher (Graham 35, 6), Holt 7, McMann 7 (Cudjoe 60); Fotheringham 8, Tillson 7 (Glass 67), Sibbald 8, Middleton 8; Watt 7 (Mochrie 67), Moult 8. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, MacLeod.

Referee: Colin Steven

Att: 5,276