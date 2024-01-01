Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre down to the barebones again for Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre down to the barebones again for Dundee United clash

The Angus club were already working with reduced numbers before picking up more injuries at the weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre is down to the barebones. Image: SNS.
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre is down to the barebones. Image: SNS.

Jim McIntyre will be doing all he can to add to his barebones Arbroath squad over the next couple of months.

The Gayfield manager was forced to use his back-up goalkeeper as a striker in Saturday’s remarkable comeback against Raith Rovers.

Ali Adams ultimately produced the goods, sparking the comeback with a goal-of-the-season contender, but they lost their only two recognised central defenders before that.

Ali Adams scored a sensational volley for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Aaron Steele and captain Tam O’Brien didn’t train last week and were both replaced on Saturday.

McIntyre used all four substitutes he named at the weekend and is desperately working to get players in during the January transfer window.

Tuesday’s match at home to Dundee United may come too soon, however, and McIntyre could be forced to go with fewer players than the squad he named for Raith Rovers.

Jim McIntyre: Keeper experiment a one-off

“It doesn’t get any easier as we are probably going to have even less bodies than we started with against Raith Rovers,” he said.

“There will certainly be players playing out of position but that doesn’t mean we’ll be in a situation where we are pitching Ali Adams back in as striker.

“That was an emergency, a one-off and it will probably never be seen again.

“I don’t know if we’ll have more bodies in before United come to Gayfield.

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said it was the ‘most bizarre’ game he’s been involved in. Image: SNS.

“There will be phone calls being made and some have already been made but January windows are traditionally very tough to get players right away.

“Generally the teams you are speaking to are waiting on their targets which then releases players. That means you need to have to bide your time.”

One positive is that Innes Murray will be eligible to play after signing as a free agent earlier in the month. That followed his release from Edinburgh City.

Arbroath ‘have had it hard this year’

Jay Bird will also be back from suspension but, with David Gold and Jermaine Hylton also going off injured in Saturday’s draw, Arbroath will be up against it when they host a team that has lost one league game all season.

“Arbroath have had it hard this year against Dundee United and so they should when you consider the level of resource and player they’ve got,” said McIntyre.

“I’d expect that for us as the part-time team, having the lowest budget in the league.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

“Since we’ve come in the form that we’ve shown will help us. We have been resolute and the structure has been good.

“The group have been giving me absolutely everything and I must get players in to try and help the ones we’ve got already.”

