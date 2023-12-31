LISTEN: Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams on sensational strike – ‘3,800 people thought it was a joke, I didn’t’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LISTEN: Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams on sensational strike – ‘3,800 people thought it was a joke, I didn’t’

The Red Litchies man of the moment said he knew it was in as soon as he struck the ball.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.
Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

After such a bizarre turn of events, it is fitting that Arbroath’s Ali Adams followed it up with an interview to remember.

His sensational volley after being thrown on as an auxiliary striker amid an injury crisis sparked a comeback that ended in an unlikely point for the visitors.

Leighton McIntosh’s subsequent penalty earned a point for Arbroath at Stark’s Park, leaving the Scottish Championship league leaders licking their wounds after being in such a comfortable position at 2-0.

The headlines belonged to Adams though. He bounced into the media room post-match and declared he wasn’t great at doing press.

Clearly still buzzing from the once-in-a-lifetime exploit, he then spoke with an energy that he’d displayed during his half an hour or so on the pitch – his Championship debut, no less.

Ali Adams: It’s not just about me

Including his exuberant celebration after being greeted with an ironic “Whey!” from the home support when he took to the field – but he had the last laugh.

“When I scored I was thinking in my head ‘don’t get carried away with the celebration as we’re 2-1 down’.

“Then I thought: ‘Stuff it’. It’s once in a lifetime so who cares?

All the boys have come together and it’s not just about me. I know it was a good goal but it’s about the boys who dug in to get a result.

We’ve got a really thin squad that will hopefully get rectified over the next few weeks but all the boys have dug in amazingly well since the new gaffer took over.

“He asked me if I was willing to go on and of course I was. I’d always go on and help the team.

“What was the attendance? 3,800? About 3,800 people thought it was a joke but one person in the stadium didn’t. I’ll let you guess who that one person was!

“I’m confident in my abilities. I know I can play a bit. I wouldn’t quite have expected that but I knew I could go on and have a go.

“It’s instinctive and was one of those situations where no one was expecting anything from me.”

“I know people say this all the time but I knew as soon as I hit it that it was a goal”.

No goalkeepers’ union

The clip of the goal has gone viral, nearing six million views on Twitter alone at the time of writing.

Despite his performance in attack, his manager Jim McIntyre insists it is a one-off and, besides, Adams still has ambitions of usurping Derek Gaston, despite his huge respect for the experienced keeper.

Ali Adams scored a sensational volley for Arbroath. Image: SNS.

The unwritten code of the ‘goalkeepers’ union’ didn’t extend to Kevin Dabrowski in the Raith goal, however.

Did he feel guilty for sticking such a sweet strike beyond a fellow goalie: “Absolutely not, get it up him! Have some of that!” laughed Adams in response.

Conversation