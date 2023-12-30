Jim McIntyre opens up after sub goalkeeper inspires Arbroath comeback with sensational volley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jim McIntyre opens up after sub goalkeeper inspires Arbroath comeback with sensational volley

Ali Adams' superb volley got the Red Lichties back in the game.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said it was the 'most bizarre' game he's been involved in. Image: SNS.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said it was the 'most bizarre' game he's been involved in. Image: SNS.

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better goal this season than the one scored by his back-up goalkeeper.

Ali Adams’ sensational volley inspired a sensational comeback from a patchwork away side against the Scottish Championship’s league leaders.

Leighton McIntosh then converted from the spot to take a hard-fought point from Stark’s Park.

McIntyre explained that neither of his centre-backs trained this week and it was no surprise that neither finished the game.

What was a surprise was the contribution the Arbroath manager got from his substitute goalkeeper – on his league debut for the club.

Arbroath defender Tam O’Brien was replaced in the eighth minute and McIntyre then used his other two outfield subs at half-time.

That meant that when Aaron Steele was taken off in the second half, there was a scramble for kit to get Adams prepared.

Ali Adam’s wonder striker versus Raith inspired a second-half comeback. Image: SNS.

He lashed in his goal-of-the-season contender at 2-0, wearing the No 34 shirt and No 3 shorts, when Raith were cruising.

Jim McIntyre: We though, let’s throw him on up front!

“It’s probably the most bizarre game I’ve ever been involved in,” said McIntyre.

“In terms of, even going on to the pitch, we knew our two centre-backs hadn’t trained all week and we were taking a huge gamble – but we didn’t have anyone else.

“Credit to both lads. They gave it a go but we knew that it might come back to bite us. So we had to chop and change, play players out of position.

“Because we’ve only got three outfield subs on the bench, we’re left with a sub goalkeeper.

“We thought, why not, let’s throw him up front – it’s the least dangerous position to stick him on.

“The message was to go and be a nuisance, and we didn’t know how that was going to work out.”

The technique was like that of a seasoned striker and has already been jokingly compared online to strikes from the likes of James McFadden and Didier Drogba.

“I don’t think there will be a better goal this season,” added McIntyre. “I’ve watched it back, it’s an unbelievable strike on the spin – and the connection is unbelievable.

Arbroath’s Ali Adams scored a goal-of-the-season contender against Raith. Image: SNS.

“It gave us a spark at a time when we were hanging in with Raith piling pressure on us – and put that seed of doubt in them as well.

“It just galvanised us a wee bit. We needed a bit of luck here and there, which you always do when your players are all over the shop in terms of being out of position.”

