Jim McIntyre opens up after sub goalkeeper inspires Arbroath comeback with sensational volley

Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre said you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better goal this season than the one scored by his back-up goalkeeper.

Ali Adams’ sensational volley inspired a sensational comeback from a patchwork away side against the Scottish Championship’s league leaders.

Leighton McIntosh then converted from the spot to take a hard-fought point from Stark’s Park.

McIntyre explained that neither of his centre-backs trained this week and it was no surprise that neither finished the game.

What was a surprise was the contribution the Arbroath manager got from his substitute goalkeeper – on his league debut for the club.

Arbroath defender Tam O’Brien was replaced in the eighth minute and McIntyre then used his other two outfield subs at half-time.

That meant that when Aaron Steele was taken off in the second half, there was a scramble for kit to get Adams prepared.

He lashed in his goal-of-the-season contender at 2-0, wearing the No 34 shirt and No 3 shorts, when Raith were cruising.

Jim McIntyre: We though, let’s throw him on up front!

“It’s probably the most bizarre game I’ve ever been involved in,” said McIntyre.

“In terms of, even going on to the pitch, we knew our two centre-backs hadn’t trained all week and we were taking a huge gamble – but we didn’t have anyone else.

“Credit to both lads. They gave it a go but we knew that it might come back to bite us. So we had to chop and change, play players out of position.

“Because we’ve only got three outfield subs on the bench, we’re left with a sub goalkeeper.

“We thought, why not, let’s throw him up front – it’s the least dangerous position to stick him on.

“The message was to go and be a nuisance, and we didn’t know how that was going to work out.”

The technique was like that of a seasoned striker and has already been jokingly compared online to strikes from the likes of James McFadden and Didier Drogba.

“I don’t think there will be a better goal this season,” added McIntyre. “I’ve watched it back, it’s an unbelievable strike on the spin – and the connection is unbelievable.

“It gave us a spark at a time when we were hanging in with Raith piling pressure on us – and put that seed of doubt in them as well.

“It just galvanised us a wee bit. We needed a bit of luck here and there, which you always do when your players are all over the shop in terms of being out of position.”