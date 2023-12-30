Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath: Goalkeeper’s wonder strike inspires Smokies comeback

Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Raith Rovers dropped another two points in their bid for the Scottish Championship title.

Rovers were cruising at 2-0 through Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton before Adams’ 25-yard volley made the game interesting.

Leighton McIntosh then equalised from the spot to earn a point for Arbroath.

The big team news is that there was no Sam Stanton after the Raith standout picked up an injury in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United last week.

Dan O’Reilly came in from the start, days ahead of his contract expiring, as did Aidan Connolly, with Shaun Byrne suspended.

For Arbroath, Jermaine Hylton kept his place after his on-field bust-up the week before with Jay Bird, suspended as a result.

Mark Stowe came into Jim McIntyre’s starting XI as he was only able to name three outfield substitutes.

First half

Connolly was at the heart of most of Raith’s good play in the opening stages. His weak effort was easily saved in the first minute before he sent Callum Smith through with a lofted through ball.

Smith’s shot was also tame and stopped easily by Derek Gaston in the Arbroath goal.

Connolly and Smith linked once more via a one-two but the former’s sidefooted shot skewed wide of the far post.

That attack was the end of Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien’s afternoon as he hobbled off injured to be replaced by Darren Lyon, adding to McIntyre’s already significant selection issues.

The away side had their spell midway through the half, forced two good saves from Kevin Dabrowski.

Firstly, he pushed away a Leighton McIntosh header before pulling off a one-handed save to prevent Scott Stewart from curling the ball into the far top corner.

Just as Arbroath looked a threat, Raith took the lead on 33 minutes through Easton.

Smith was again involved, finding Lewis Vaughan in the box who in turn slipped in Easton for his 10th goal of the season.

The Rovers showman then turned on the style, leaving Jess Norey for dead but his cutback was eventually fired wide by Scott Brown.

Second half

McIntyre brought on his only remaining outfield subs at half-time and it would both come back to bit him and inspire his side’s comeback.

It was Raith who started the second half better, with Smith and Connolly continuing to cause bother.

Rovers doubled their lead through Hamilton when he nodded in Connolly’s inswinger. The pair linked up again soon after but Hamilton couldn’t connect properly with the ball in.

It went from bad to worse before it got better for Arbroath. Aaron Steele was taken off after treatment and, with no other options, Adams came on as an auxiliary striker.

After looking out of place positionally for a while, the back-up keeper was presented with an opportunity and duly stole the headlines.

He cracked a volley from around 25 yards that kissed the underside of the bar on its way in.

Minutes later, Arbroath were level when Scott Brown was penalised for handball and McIntosh converted from the spot.

As expected, Rovers manager Ian Murray moved to back three in chase of a winner but Arbroath saw out the game for a deserved point under the circumstances.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Murray (McGill 85′), O’Reilly, Dick; Brown, Connolly, Vaughan (Gullan 80′), Easton; Hamilton, Smith.

Subs not used: Thomson, Matthews, Mullin, Corr, Hannah, Masson.

Arbroath (4-1-4-1): Gaston; Stewart, Steele (Adams56′), O’Brien (Lyon 8′), Hamilton; Norey; Stowe, Gold (Jacobs 45′), Slater, Hylton (Dunnwald-Turan 45′); McIntosh.

Subs not used: