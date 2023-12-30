Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath: Goalkeeper’s wonder strike inspires Smokies comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath: Goalkeeper’s wonder strike inspires Smokies comeback

The sub keeper scored a wonderful volley to get his side back into the game.

By Craig Cairns
Ali Adam's wonder striker versus Raith inspired a second-half comeback. Image: SNS.
Ali Adam's wonder striker versus Raith inspired a second-half comeback. Image: SNS.

Arbroath goalkeeper Ali Adams scored a goal-of-the-season contender as Raith Rovers dropped another two points in their bid for the Scottish Championship title.

Rovers were cruising at 2-0 through Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton before Adams’ 25-yard volley made the game interesting.

Leighton McIntosh then equalised from the spot to earn a point for Arbroath.

The big team news is that there was no Sam Stanton after the Raith standout picked up an injury in the 4-4 draw with Ayr United last week.

Dan O’Reilly came in from the start, days ahead of his contract expiring, as did Aidan Connolly, with Shaun Byrne suspended.

For Arbroath, Jermaine Hylton kept his place after his on-field bust-up the week before with Jay Bird, suspended as a result.

Mark Stowe came into Jim McIntyre’s starting XI as he was only able to name three outfield substitutes.

First half

Connolly was at the heart of most of Raith’s good play in the opening stages. His weak effort was easily saved in the first minute before he sent Callum Smith through with a lofted through ball.

Smith’s shot was also tame and stopped easily by Derek Gaston in the Arbroath goal.

Connolly and Smith linked once more via a one-two but the former’s sidefooted shot skewed wide of the far post.

That attack was the end of Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien’s afternoon as he hobbled off injured to be replaced by Darren Lyon, adding to McIntyre’s already significant selection issues.

Arbroath’s Tam O’Brien receives treatment. Image: SNS.

The away side had their spell midway through the half, forced two good saves from Kevin Dabrowski.

Firstly, he pushed away a Leighton McIntosh header before pulling off a one-handed save to prevent Scott Stewart from curling the ball into the far top corner.

Just as Arbroath looked a threat, Raith took the lead on 33 minutes through Easton.

Smith was again involved, finding Lewis Vaughan in the box who in turn slipped in Easton for his 10th goal of the season.

Raith’s Dylan Easton now has 10 goals for the season. Image: SNS.

The Rovers showman then turned on the style, leaving Jess Norey for dead but his cutback was eventually fired wide by Scott Brown.

Second half

McIntyre brought on his only remaining outfield subs at half-time and it would both come back to bit him and inspire his side’s comeback.

It was Raith who started the second half better, with Smith and Connolly continuing to cause bother.

Rovers doubled their lead through Hamilton when he nodded in Connolly’s inswinger. The pair linked up again soon after but Hamilton couldn’t connect properly with the ball in.

Jack Hamilton headed Raith 2-0 ahead. Image: SNS.

It went from bad to worse before it got better for Arbroath. Aaron Steele was taken off after treatment and, with no other options, Adams came on as an auxiliary striker.

After looking out of place positionally for a while, the back-up keeper was presented with an opportunity and duly stole the headlines.

He cracked a volley from around 25 yards that kissed the underside of the bar on its way in.

Arbroath’s Ali Adams scored a goal-of-the-season contender against Raith. Image: SNS.

Minutes later, Arbroath were level when Scott Brown was penalised for handball and McIntosh converted from the spot.

As expected, Rovers manager Ian Murray moved to back three in chase of a winner but Arbroath saw out the game for a deserved point under the circumstances.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-1-3-2): Dabrowski; Millen, Murray (McGill 85′), O’Reilly, Dick; Brown, Connolly, Vaughan (Gullan 80′), Easton; Hamilton, Smith.

Subs not used: Thomson, Matthews, Mullin, Corr, Hannah, Masson.

Arbroath (4-1-4-1): Gaston; Stewart, Steele (Adams56′), O’Brien (Lyon 8′), Hamilton; Norey; Stowe, Gold (Jacobs 45′), Slater, Hylton (Dunnwald-Turan 45′); McIntosh.

Subs not used:

