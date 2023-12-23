Jim McIntyre reacts as Arbroath stars Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton fight EACH OTHER during Dunfermline draw

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre has branded the behaviour of Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton ‘unacceptable’ and vowed to censure the duo for their bust-up against Dunfermline.

The Red Lichties pair had to be separated by team-mates after an angry altercation in the second-half of the 1-1 draw.

Goal-scorer Bird’s decision to take on a shot rather than pass to Hylton appeared to spark the melee as the pair squared up in front of stunned supporters.

Both were shown yellow cards by referee Lloyd Wilson.

And, with Bird having been booked in the first-half, the former MK Dons striker was sent-off, leaving the Gayfield men with 10 men for the last 15 minutes.

McIntyre’s side paid the price in injury-time as Craig Wighton snatched a point for Dunfermline with a 91st-minute header.

McIntyre said: “The turning point in the game was obviously the incident with our two players.

“They were not happy with each other. One had a shot, one wanted a pass and it’s just totally unprofessional what then ensued.

“Both will be dealt with internally.”

McIntyre: ‘It sparked a bit of aggression’

McIntyre, who took over as manager earlier this month, added: “For me to be coming out after such a sterling effort by the players, those two included, and to have to talk about that is not acceptable.

“It’s a really good group here, but it’s been a heat-of-the-moment thing that’s been said and it sparked a bit of aggression.

“And it’s unacceptable.

“If you want to say something, say it in the dressing room after the game, like men, not out on the pitch and punish the rest of the players.

“I’m really disappointed we never managed to take the three points. At 11 V 11, I thought we would go on and win the game.”