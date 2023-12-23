Jim McIntyre reacts as Arbroath stars Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton fight EACH OTHER during Dunfermline draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jim McIntyre reacts as Arbroath stars Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton fight EACH OTHER during Dunfermline draw

The pair were involved in an ugly altercation that resulted in a red card for Bird.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath stars Jay Bird (left) and Jermaine Hylton right confront each other at Gayfield. Image: SNS
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre has branded the behaviour of Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton ‘unacceptable’ and vowed to censure the duo for their bust-up against Dunfermline.

The Red Lichties pair had to be separated by team-mates after an angry altercation in the second-half of the 1-1 draw.

Goal-scorer Bird’s decision to take on a shot rather than pass to Hylton appeared to spark the melee as the pair squared up in front of stunned supporters.

Both were shown yellow cards by referee Lloyd Wilson.

And, with Bird having been booked in the first-half, the former MK Dons striker was sent-off, leaving the Gayfield men with 10 men for the last 15 minutes.

Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates. Image: SNS

McIntyre’s side paid the price in injury-time as Craig Wighton snatched a point for Dunfermline with a 91st-minute header.

McIntyre said: “The turning point in the game was obviously the incident with our two players.

“They were not happy with each other. One had a shot, one wanted a pass and it’s just totally unprofessional what then ensued.

“Both will be dealt with internally.”

McIntyre: ‘It sparked a bit of aggression’

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.
McIntyre, who took over as manager earlier this month, added: “For me to be coming out after such a sterling effort by the players, those two included, and to have to talk about that is not acceptable.

“It’s a really good group here, but it’s been a heat-of-the-moment thing that’s been said and it sparked a bit of aggression.

“And it’s unacceptable.

“If you want to say something, say it in the dressing room after the game, like men, not out on the pitch and punish the rest of the players.

“I’m really disappointed we never managed to take the three points. At 11 V 11, I thought we would go on and win the game.”

