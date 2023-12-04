BREAKING: Arbroath appoint Jim McIntyre as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Arbroath appoint Jim McIntyre as new manager

The former Dundee United star and Dundee boss is replacing Dick Campbell in the Gayfield dugout.

By Sean Hamilton
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black
New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Graham Black

Arbroath have named Jim McIntyre as their new manager.

The former Dundee United star and Dundee boss has signed an 18-month deal to replace Dick Campbell in the Gayfield hot seat.

He inherits a Lichties side that has lost seven of its last eight matches and sits second bottom of the Championship, four points head of basement boys Greenock Morton.

McIntyre will be assisted at Arbroath by long-time No. 2 Jimmy Boyle.

McIntyre starred for Bristol City, Exeter City, Airdrie, Kilmarnock, Reading, Dundee United and Dunfermline in a 19-year playing career.

His managerial career began with the Pars, whom he led to the First Division title in 2011 before departing the following year.

Spells at Queen of the South and Ross County followed, before a seven-month spell at Dundee saw him sacked after the club were relegated to the Championship.

The 51-year-old was most recently in charge at Cove Rangers.

Conversation