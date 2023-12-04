BREAKING: Arbroath appoint Jim McIntyre as new manager

Arbroath have named Jim McIntyre as their new manager.

The former Dundee United star and Dundee boss has signed an 18-month deal to replace Dick Campbell in the Gayfield hot seat.

He inherits a Lichties side that has lost seven of its last eight matches and sits second bottom of the Championship, four points head of basement boys Greenock Morton.

McIntyre will be assisted at Arbroath by long-time No. 2 Jimmy Boyle.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐲𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝

Jim McIntyre has some words for the Lichties faithful as he's announced as the new Arbroath FC Manager.

Listen to more of his signing interview on our YouTube Channel at 6pm https://t.co/hDbn1iw2Y9. #ArbroathFCLive pic.twitter.com/Sx3xGzTZqM — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 4, 2023

McIntyre starred for Bristol City, Exeter City, Airdrie, Kilmarnock, Reading, Dundee United and Dunfermline in a 19-year playing career.

His managerial career began with the Pars, whom he led to the First Division title in 2011 before departing the following year.

Spells at Queen of the South and Ross County followed, before a seven-month spell at Dundee saw him sacked after the club were relegated to the Championship.

The 51-year-old was most recently in charge at Cove Rangers.