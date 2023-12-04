Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland

The 36-year-old previously worked with Dundee United.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie Grieve.
Stevie Grieve left St. Johnstone in 2022.

Stevie Grieve has been appointed head coach of a top tier side in Finland.

The former recruitment chief at St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers, who also worked behind the scenes at Dundee United, will take over at SJK Seinajoki.

Grieve, 36, has been working at SJK since April and finished fourth in the second division with their B team.

The club’s technical director, Richie Dorman, said: “Stevie performed phenomenally last season and he is a perfect fit for our strategy and ways of working. 

“His own area is the development of young players and aggressive attacking football.

“This is what we also want from our representative team in the Veikkausliiga.”

SJK were formed in 2007 in the town of Seinajoki, which is in the west of Finland.

They played a Champions League qualifier in 2016 and appeared in the Europa Conference League in 2022.

In Grieve’s short time with Saints, he helped bring Finnish forward, Eetu Vertainen, to McDiarmid Park.

Because he doesn’t yet have a Uefa Pro Licence, he will be assisted by retired Finland international Toni Lehtinen who will undertake media duties before and after games.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
The St Johnstone fitness factor - Craig Levein is right to be glass half-full…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss targets improvement in one key area to boost Premiership…
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi and St Johnstone's Matt Smith in action.
St Johnstone give Celtic a big fright but can't hold on to first half…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein didn't want to pack his bags and work abroad.
Manager jobs in China and India didn't appeal to Craig Levein as home is…
Liam Craig (left) with Arbroath caretaker manager Stuart Malcolm during the Lichties' loss to Dunfermline. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Liam Craig 'delighted' to answer Arbroath call
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi had MORE not less to prove at St Johnstone when Craig Levein…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein ended a 69-game unbeaten Celtic and Brendan Rodgers run and St Johnstone…
Nervous Dundee United players watch as the Tangerines lose on penalties against Dundee United
JIM SPENCE: The Championship traits Dundee United must show fans they still possess after…
Fran Franczak.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein predicts Premiership game-time for Fran Franczak soon
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals January transfer window priority but gives signing reality…

Conversation