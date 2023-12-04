Former St Johnstone head of recruitment Stevie Grieve gets top management job in Finland

Stevie Grieve has been appointed head coach of a top tier side in Finland.

The former recruitment chief at St Johnstone and Forest Green Rovers, who also worked behind the scenes at Dundee United, will take over at SJK Seinajoki.

Grieve, 36, has been working at SJK since April and finished fourth in the second division with their B team.

Thanks to all who sent me messages over the course of today! Im excited to get started in my new role, looking forward to the start of pre-season and another exciting year ahead! https://t.co/ypMvDy2Vgo — Stevie Grieve (@Steviegrieve) December 4, 2023

The club’s technical director, Richie Dorman, said: “Stevie performed phenomenally last season and he is a perfect fit for our strategy and ways of working.

“His own area is the development of young players and aggressive attacking football.

“This is what we also want from our representative team in the Veikkausliiga.”

SJK were formed in 2007 in the town of Seinajoki, which is in the west of Finland.

They played a Champions League qualifier in 2016 and appeared in the Europa Conference League in 2022.

In Grieve’s short time with Saints, he helped bring Finnish forward, Eetu Vertainen, to McDiarmid Park.

Because he doesn’t yet have a Uefa Pro Licence, he will be assisted by retired Finland international Toni Lehtinen who will undertake media duties before and after games.