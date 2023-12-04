Monday court round-up — Car attack and cat threat

A 42-year-old man challenged people to a fight and threw menus around inside a Rosyth Indian takeaway.

Craig Davis pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at the Shalimar premises in the town’s Queensferry Road on June 26 this year.

Davis, of Kings Place, Rosyth, submitted his guilty plea by letter at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Court papers state he repeatedly shouted, swore, challenged people there to fight, threw menus around the premises and struck the counter with his fist.

Sentence was deferred.

Crack dealer

A Dundee crack dealer was found with 17 wraps of drugs discreetly hidden in his body. Christopher Wilkie, 34, admitted dealing cocaine outside the Overgate centre after being found with £340 of the drug hidden in a purple plastic container between his buttocks.

Woman climbed on bonnet

A motorist who struck a woman with his car in Fife following a squabble over a child in a car seat has been sentenced.

William Dow admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and driving dangerously in Kinglassie on May 4 in 2020.

Dow, whose address at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was listed as a mobile home park in Carterton, Oxfordshire, became embroiled in an argument with his former partner in Mina Crescent.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay previously explained Dow and his ex met and Dow’s partner attempted to remove the car seat and child from his car, causing the accused to “become aggressive”.

Neighbours’ attention was drawn to the scene and a woman stepped in front of the car to prevent Dow leaving.

Mr Hay said Dow began to drive “very slowly” and the woman climbed onto his bonnet.

Dow reversed and the woman fell to the ground.

He left the vehicle and was told the police were being contacted so he returned the child and car seat.

Sheriff Charles Lugton imposed 270 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

During that time, Dow will also be under supervision and banned from driving.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order.

Recidivist drivers

A teenage driver was charged with speeding eight times in 18 days on the same stretch of road during an apparent clampdown on motorists. Cameron Gloag, 19, was clocked twice on the same day on three occasions at speeds up to 88mph on a notorious stretch of the A9. He was one of eight drivers accused of multiple speeding offences.

Cat throw threat

A man threw liquid over his partner, attacked her with items from their fridge and threatened to throw out her cats.

Allan Logan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault at his home in Main Street, Methven, on November 11.

Court papers state the 42-year-old seized his girlfriend by her clothes, repeatedly tossed liquid over her and “threw the contents of the fridge at her”.

The woman, who has since moved out of the flat, was injured, the court heard.

Logan further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted, made abusive remarks at his then-girlfriend, repeatedly told her to leave the premises, threw items around the living room and threatened that he would throw out her cats.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said his “ashamed” client hoped for reconciliation but Logan has been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentenced for background reports and to consider a non-harassment order.

