Monday court round-up — Car attack and cat threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Car attack and cat threat

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A 42-year-old man challenged people to a fight and threw menus around inside a Rosyth Indian takeaway.

Craig Davis pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at the Shalimar premises in the town’s Queensferry Road on June 26 this year.

Davis, of Kings Place, Rosyth, submitted his guilty plea by letter at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Court papers state he repeatedly shouted, swore, challenged people there to fight, threw menus around the premises and struck the counter with his fist.

Sentence was deferred.

Crack dealer

A Dundee crack dealer was found with 17 wraps of drugs discreetly hidden in his body. Christopher Wilkie, 34, admitted dealing cocaine outside the Overgate centre after being found with £340 of the drug hidden in a purple plastic container between his buttocks.

Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.

Woman climbed on bonnet

A motorist who struck a woman with his car in Fife following a squabble over a child in a car seat has been sentenced.

William Dow admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and driving dangerously in Kinglassie on May 4 in 2020.

Dow, whose address at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was listed as a mobile home park in Carterton, Oxfordshire, became embroiled in an argument with his former partner in Mina Crescent.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay previously explained Dow and his ex met and Dow’s partner attempted to remove the car seat and child from his car, causing the accused to “become aggressive”.

Neighbours’ attention was drawn to the scene and a woman stepped in front of the car to prevent Dow leaving.

Mr Hay said Dow began to drive “very slowly” and the woman climbed onto his bonnet.

Dow reversed and the woman fell to the ground.

He left the vehicle and was told the police were being contacted so he returned the child and car seat.

Sheriff Charles Lugton imposed 270 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year.

During that time, Dow will also be under supervision and banned from driving.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order.

Recidivist drivers

A teenage driver was charged with speeding eight times in 18 days on the same stretch of road during an apparent clampdown on motorists. Cameron Gloag, 19, was clocked twice on the same day on three occasions at speeds up to 88mph on a notorious stretch of the A9. He was one of eight drivers accused of multiple speeding offences.

A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.

Cat throw threat

A man threw liquid over his partner, attacked her with items from their fridge and threatened to throw out her cats.

Allan Logan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault at his home in Main Street, Methven, on November 11.

Court papers state the 42-year-old seized his girlfriend by her clothes, repeatedly tossed liquid over her and “threw the contents of the fridge at her”.

The woman, who has since moved out of the flat, was injured, the court heard.

Logan further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm.

He repeatedly shouted, made abusive remarks at his then-girlfriend, repeatedly told her to leave the premises, threw items around the living room and threatened that he would throw out her cats.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said his “ashamed” client hoped for reconciliation but Logan has been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentenced for background reports and to consider a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown
Spud and Renton flee after shoplifting in T2 Trainspotting. The crime - often to feed addiction - has surged in Tayside and Fife.
Shoplifting surge in Tayside and Fife — We examine the rise in store crime
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.
Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs 'concealed between his…
Gibb sent his target an unwanted dozen red roses on Valentine's day. Image: Shutterstock.
75-year-old Mearns stalker sent red roses and £1,000 to victim during 20-months of torment
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Fights, frights and prison bites
Colin Fowler has been returned to prison for further child abuse.
Former Fife police officer returned to prison for abusing young air cadet
Ewan Harvey was found guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.
St Andrews student chased flatmate with knife and poured vodka in her eyes
Scott Kerr was jailed for dealing cocaine from a flat in Perth city centre. Image: Facebook/ Google.
Cocaine dealer found with stash worth thousands in Perth city centre raid
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Social level' dealing' and IRA threat
Stuart Smillie.
Cycling sheriff says it is 'just as well' he is not dealing with BMW…